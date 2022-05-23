ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville man arrested for cyberstalking, threatening US Rep. Kevin Hern

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Keith Eisenberger This mugshot from 2003 shows Keith Eisenberger, the man charged by criminal complaint with cyberstalking and threatening U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern and his family.

TULSA, Okla. — A Bartlesville man was charged for cyberstalking and threatening a congressman from Oklahoma.

According to the Northern District of Oklahoma U.S. Attorney’s Office, 39-year-old Keith Eisenberger was charged by criminal complaint for cyberstalking and making threatening statements about U.S. Rep Kevin Hern (R-Okla.) and his family.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Eisenberger was known for showing up uninvited to political events and trying to get close to politicians.

The complaint said that starting in November 2018 when Hern took office, Eisenberger allegedly made concerning statements about Hern that became more violent over time. He made threats during visits and phone calls to Hern’s offices in Washington, D.C. and Tulsa, as well as on social media.

The complaint described several instances, including one in January 2019, in which Eisenberger was in the Washington, D.C. offices, yelling and demanding to see Hern. Eisenberger allegedly said he was angry with Hern because he believed Hern was elected illegally, and that he was appointed to the congressional seat without Eisenberger himself being considered for it. Eisenberger also said he’d flown to Washington, D.C. and would not be returning until Hern resigned.

Eisenberger threatened Hern in several social media posts between 2020 and 2022. In one instance, he voiced his anger about the election and said that Hern and the state of Oklahoma deserved to be “federally executed” and that if that was not feasible then the resignation, death or expulsion of Hern was acceptable. In other posts, Eisenberger threatened to assault Hern, kidnap Hern and his wife and also said he wished harm on Hern and his family.

The FBI is investigating and Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Nassar is prosecuting the case.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

