Resurgent Kucherov Is Key to Lightning’s 3rd Straight Cup

By Doug Greenberg
 3 days ago
After missing the entire 2020-21 regular season and 35 games this campaign, Nikita Kucherov has once again returned with a vengeance in the playoffs, reclaiming his spot among the NHL’s most lethal scorers. Kucherov posted a goal and three assists in the Lightning’s decisive 5-1 victory...

