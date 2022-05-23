Resurgent Kucherov Is Key to Lightning’s 3rd Straight Cup

May 24, 2022 - Following a 2-0 victory over the Florida Panthers Monday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning are just one playoff series away from their third-straight Stanley Cup Final. Goalie Andre Vasilevskiy led the way for the Lightning, stopping all 49 shots that came his way. The Panthers led the NHL scoring but could muster only three goals on Vasilevskiy, who blocked the last 88 shots he faced. The score remained tied at zero until the third period thanks to successive scoring challenges by the Panthers. Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov each had goals taken away following official reviews in the second period. Lightning left wing Pat Maroon made one count at 6:16 in the third, and Ondrej Palat added an empty-netter to ice the game with under 30 seconds remaining on the clock. Tampa Bay will now get some much-needed rest before facing the winner of the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes series.

