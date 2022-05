A California postal employee and his son stole more than $5 million in Postal money order forms, according to a release from the Department of Justice. The Postal employee, Dewayne Morris Sr., 62, was a supervisor for post offices in the Los Angeles area, including Venice, Playa del Rey and Marina del Rey, when he ordered 10,000 Postal money orders, the release said. An audit revealed that about 5,100 money orders were missing, potentially making for a $5.1 million loss, as each money order could be a maximum of $1,000.

