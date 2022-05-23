ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

M.P.D. faces federal scrutiny

By Sean Morawczynski
KEYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minneapolis Police Department will face the scrutiny of a federal program after a state investigation concluded earlier this...

www.keyc.com

Comments / 1

Lesgo Brandon
3d ago

So, protesters are protesting outside FEDERAL Supreme Court Justices' residential homes to try to influence a political (a FEDERAL crime!) decision while even on TV, and the federal government does nothing. Instead, they're going after cops. Our babies are starving and crime hasn't seen a spike like this since the 80s and 90s, and in response, the FBI are gonna fire and destroy our police. Get ready for more crime, people. It's not ending for 2 more years.

Reply
4
Boston 25 News WFXT

Federal prosecutors: Minnesota man targeted more than 500 girls for sextortion scheme

MINNEAPOLIS — A St. Paul man is facing federal charges after prosecutors say he targeted more than 500 underage girls in a sextortion scheme. In a news release, federal prosecutors said Yue Vang, 31, used apps and social media sites like Kik, Snapchat, and Skype to talk to hundreds of underage girls across the United States and overseas. Vang is accused of pretending to be female “to entice and coerce” the girls to send sexually explicit images and videos of themselves. Vang is also accused of threatening to send sexually explicit images of the minors to their friends, family, and classmates unless they created and sent him additional videos and photos.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Minneapolis settles lawsuit with Linda Tirado, journalist blinded in one eye during May 2020 unrest

The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday agreed to pay a $600,000 settlement in a lawsuit brought by writer and photojournalist Linda Tirado, who was blinded in one eye by a police projectile while covering protests in May 2020. Tirado joins an ever-growing list of bystanders and journalists receiving large settlements from the city due to […] The post Minneapolis settles lawsuit with Linda Tirado, journalist blinded in one eye during May 2020 unrest appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Park Man, 24, Indicted For Illegally Possessing Pistol Altered To Be Fully Automatic

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man is facing federal charges after being found earlier this month in possession of a pistol that had been modified into a machinegun. The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota said Thursday that 24-year-old Markyse Maurice Wells, of Brooklyn Park, was indicted on charges of illegal possession of a machinegun and illegal possession of a firearm as a felon. According to prosecutors, the charges stem from a traffic stop on March 15 in Robbinsdale. Wells allegedly ran from officers when he was asked to step out of the black Chevrolet Suburban he was driving. After a short chase, police arrested Wells after they found him hiding in the bathroom of a nearby gas station. Inside his car, officers found a pistol with an extended magazine. The gun had been modified with an auto sear, also known as a “switch,” which converts a semi-automatic firearm into a fully automatic weapon. According to federal officials, Wells has a prior felony conviction in Hennepin County and is prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 18, Carjacked At Gunpoint In Plymouth, Police Say

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Plymouth say an 18-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night. The woman was uninjured, police said. Two men with handguns approached her the parking lot of Target on Vinewood Lane just before 10 p.m. and stole her vehicle, according to police. Officers spotted the vehicle as the men were driving from the scene and chased them on Highway 55 into Minneapolis before abandoning the pursuit. Police later found the vehicle in north Minneapolis. No one has been arrested, and police say they are investigating.
PLYMOUTH, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Metro teen dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus text outbreak with the world map and HUD circle element cyber futuristic concept, Abstract background virus hazard vector illustration. A metro teenager has died from COVID-19, according to an update from the Minnesota Department of Health. The teen, from Hennepin County, was between 15 and 19 years old, according...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

North Mankato officers reunite baby ducks with mother

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Officers with the North Mankato Police Department helped rescue seven ducklings that fell into a storm sewer. Officers Jake Kral and Audrey Kruger and Caswell Sports Director Phil Tostenson were able to rescue the ducklings and reunite them with their mother.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
fox9.com

Vikings CB Kris Boyd creates GoFundMe for Texas shooting victims

MINNEAPOLIS - The latest mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead has America reeling, and people across the country calling for sweeping reform in gun rights. The tragedy that unfolded at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, hits a little too close...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘They All Have A Different Story’: Save The Boards Reminds Mpls. Of Impact Of George Floyd’s Murder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the days after the murder of George Floyd, businesses in south Minneapolis were boarded up. Civil unrest left the city unrecognizable in parts of the Lake Street corridor and Uptown. “These are definitely pieces of history,” Kenda Zellner-Smith, the organizer behind Save the Boards Minneapolis, said. Today many of those boards are at a warehouse in Minneapolis, and now go on display at different community events throughout the year. “It’s emotional every time I come in here,” Zellner-Smith said, looking inside the warehouse. Zellner-Smith was still processing Floyd’s murder in June 2020. She started driving around with a friend collecting...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Police: 18-year-old woman carjacked outside Plymouth Target

An 18-year-old was a victim of an armed carjacking outside a Plymouth Target Wednesday night, police say. Plymouth Police Department said the incident happened in the parking lot of the Target at 4175 Vinewood Lane at 9:49 p.m. The woman was confronted by two males who were armed with handguns. Authorities say the victim did not know the suspects.
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Center Names Kellace McDaniel As New Chief Of Police

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) – Brooklyn Center officials have named Kellace McDaniel as their new chief of police. McDaniel, a 25-year law enforcement veteran, comes from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Court Services Division, where he supervised 57 deputies. He’s worked in homeland security, the violent offender task force, and community engagement units within the sheriff’s office, among other divisions. The announcement ends a six month national search. The department has been without a chief since April of 2021, when Tim Gannon resigned after former officer Kim Potter shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. RELATED: 1 Year After Fatal Police Shooting, Daunte...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KEYC

Ettinger, Finstad speak on Primary victories

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Voters went to the polls Tuesday to decide the results of a Primary Election for Minnesota’s First Congressional District. The special primary election decided who will be on the ballot for the special general election in August. That election will decide who finishes out...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Devon Glover Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges In 2 Armed Robberies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges for his role in two armed robberies in the summer of 2020, including one where he shot a restaurant owner. The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota says that 22-year-old Devon Glover pleaded guilty to one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. The charges stem from two robberies in the summer of 2020. The first happened on June 16 when he and another man, 21-year-old Marshawn Davison of Columbia Heights, robbed...
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
KEYC

Mankato community gathers in remembrance for lives lost in Uvalde

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A gathering in solace, standing together for the lives lost in the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. The crowd in Mankato was taking a stand against the gun violence that is plaguing the country. “It changed not just the 21 people or the 19 kids, it changed...
MANKATO, MN
nwestiowa.com

Minnesota teen driver cited for marijuana

SIBLEY—A 19-year-old Shakopee, MN, resident was cited about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22, near Sibley on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of Ashton Gregory Schriever stemmed from the stop of a 2003 Honda Civic clocked at...
SIBLEY, IA
CBS Minnesota

Woman Inside North Minneapolis Home Hit By Gunfire From Outside

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a woman inside her north Minneapolis home was hit by gunfire Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Emerson Avenue North just before 4 p.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said. They found a woman in her 40s with gunshot wounds. She was hospitalized and is expected to survive, MPD said. The MPD investigation so far indicates someone fired from outside, possibly the alley. “There were several reports of a passenger vehicle leaving the area immediately after the shots were fired,” police said. Police are continuing to investigate.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

5Cs Preschool celebrates 50 years

Black Frost Distillery, Sweethaven Tonics bringing new life to New Ulm. Jace Marti and Nate Gieseke are coming back to New Ulm to switch things up in the place that they hold near and dear to their hearts. ‘Remember the Fallen’ mowing service dedicates part of yearly proceeds to support...

