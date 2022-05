Authorities identified 22-year-old Jordan Shelley as the man who lost his life following a suspected DUI crash Tuesday in Seattle. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident took place at about 4:40 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5, south of Northeast 45th Street. The preliminary reports showed that the Mazda driven by Shelley had stalled at the Ship Canal Bridge when a Toyota crashed into the vehicle. The impact caused Shelley to fall off the bridge and down into the water below the bridge.

