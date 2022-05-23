ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Recent SIDS Coverage Shows How Science Journalism Should Work

American Council on Science and Health
American Council on Science and Health
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Avzw_0fne3m7V00
Image by blankita_ua via Pixabay

At just three months old and with no warning, my older brother—my parents' first child—died in his sleep at the babysitter's house, a tragic case of a very rare condition called sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). That was more than 30 years ago. Today my mom and dad are still together and living out their remaining years as happy grandparents. But if there's one thing that could have prevented this fortunate outcome, it was the uncertainty surrounding SIDS. How could a perfectly healthy baby die in his sleep?

Many answers to that vexing question have been proposed over the years, and it looks like we may (emphasis on “may”) be moving toward a satisfactory explanation for SIDS if this recent paper published in eBioMedicine is any indication of our progress. The study is worth discussing because it illustrates how science should be done and how helpful the media can be when they approach new data with healthy skepticism.

A possible mechanism for SIDS

The paper is freely available to read if you're so inclined, but the long and short of it is this: building on previous research, the authors hypothesized that altered activity of the enzyme Butyrylcholinesterase (BChE) could indicate which infants are more likely to succumb to SIDS. They compared levels of BChE in children who died of SIDS to two other groups, finding that levels of the enzyme were much lower in SIDS cases than in non-SIDS deaths and healthy controls.

This may prove significant because experts have long suspected that SIDS is linked to a defect in the brainstem, which helps regulate breathing and arousal from sleep. A 2006 paper published in JAMA suggested that the brainstem in at-risk children doesn't properly utilize the neurotransmitter serotonin; as a result, these infants may be unable to detect disturbances during sleep, such as low levels of oxygen, and simply “do not wake up.” The authors of the current study elaborated on this possibility in discussing the cholinergic system, of which BChE is a part:

There are two distinct arousal types defined in infants, sub-cortical activation and full cortical arousal, reflecting the hierarchical activation from the brainstem (including heart rate, blood pressure and ventilation changes) to the cortex. Any impairment of these protective responses may render an infant vulnerable to the respiratory and cardiovascular instabilities and it has been suggested that decreased cholinergic activity could impair arousal responses.

[D]ecreased BChE may also be related to the consistent finding of decreased serotonergic activity in SIDS infants. The caudal serotonergic network in the medulla is intimately involved in ... activation of protective respiratory and cardiac autonomic reactions … leading to the suggestion that decreased serotonergic receptor binding in this area leads to failure of the autoresuscitation and arousal in sleep that ultimately causes SIDS.

If (emphasis on “if”) further research confirms these results, then BChE activity may be a measurable biomarker that could help identify at-risk infants before they die. SIDS is currently diagnosed after a death scene investigation, autopsy, and review of the child's clinical history if no other cause of death can be established. Starting with a reliable biomarker would set scientists on a course to develop effective preventative interventions for SIDS. [1]

A case of good science journalism

Given the thousands of families who have tragic stories about their experience with SIDS, the paper understandably attracted lots of media attention. But the initial coverage seriously exaggerated the results, with BioSpace even reporting that the study had pinpointed the cause of SIDS. Fortunately, this didn't go unnoticed; Newsweek, Slate, and TheVerge all published decent stories contextualizing the new research and publicly correcting BioSpace.

It's far more common for corporate media outlets to publish copycat articles that equally misreport research results. Journalists correcting each other was a nice change of pace, as was BioSpace's response to the criticism: an updated headline—“Researchers Pinpoint Important Biomarker for SIDS”—and this correction:

“BioSpace would like to clarify that despite this breakthrough, it is still abundantly important that anyone caring for a baby should follow safe sleeping practices. ie: laying them on their backs, not letting them overheat and keeping all toys and blankets out of the crib. We are in contact with [study author] Dr. Harrington and look forward to a more in-depth discussion on the potential implications of these findings.”

This is how science journalism should proceed, as a post-peer-review check on what the public is told about a study. Of course, journalists aren't nearly so useful in most circumstances. They're all too willing to pick sides in scientific disputes without examining all the data.

Nonetheless, the response to this SIDS paper helpfully illustrates that reporters are perfectly capable of objectively guiding media consumers through complex scientific discussions when they want to. We can only hope they'll start to do so consistently.

[1] The study had several important limitations. For one thing, the results were based on blood samples from just 26 cases, so it's not clear if lower BChE levels are typical in SIDS infants. See this Twitter thread by pediatrician Jonathan Marron for a good overview of the paper's limits.

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Report: ‘Slacksplaining’ Is Costing People Their Jobs

Slack is a tool that's supposed to make communicating at work more efficient. A new study, however, is saying it's making things harder for workers. Many of us have been working from home for the last two years and have learned to virtually communicate in lieu of in-person interaction. Through tools like Slack, concise messages can quickly be sent to colleagues thus helping to keep email inboxes clearer.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Journalism#Sids#Safe Sleep#Sleep Disorder#Bche
Interesting Engineering

Scientists find key compound in sea corals to treat cancer after 25 years

A lot is going on under the ocean that we don't know yet. Recently, scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology in Bremen, Germany, found that seagrass ecosystems hold reserves of sugar we never knew existed before. And now, researchers at the University of Utah have made a breakthrough discovery - easy-to-find soft corals make the elusive compound that could possibly treat cancer!
CANCER
Reason.com

Alien Civilizations Either Self-Destruct or Transcend to 'Homeostatic Awakening,' Argues New Study

"We have no material, we have detected no emanations, within the UAP [unidentified aerial phenomena] task force that would suggest it is anything non-terrestrial in origin," testified Scott Bray, deputy director of naval intelligence. Bray made this claim last week during the first congressional hearing on the military's information about unidentified flying objects (UFOs) in 50 years. A skimpy June 2021 report to Congress noted that American military pilots had observed more than 140 cases of UAPs since 2004.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
American Council on Science and Health

Fulminating UnTruths and Legal Consequences: Societal Mutations from the Radium Poisoning Cases

You can find Part I of the radium girls saga here. The statute of limitations was a major obstacle for the legal claims of most of the radium girls, who painted watch dials with radium paints and who were now horribly injured, like Grace Fryer, whose spine had disintegrated from the radium and who, at 27, was forced to wear a solid steel back brace. Grace valiantly went from lawyer to lawyer in a futile effort to find one willing to confront an antiquated legal system that barred lawsuits when the injury manifested after exposure or employment ceased.
LAW
scitechdaily.com

Fly Researchers at Duke University Find Another Layer to the Code of Life

Rare pieces of genetic code may serve as another way to control cellular machinery. A new investigation into the way different tissues read information from genes has discovered that the brain and testes appear to be extraordinarily open to the use of many different kinds of code to produce a given protein.
SCIENCE
American Council on Science and Health

Reader Request: The Epoch Times' Glyphosate Hysteria Debunked

We frequently receive requests to comment on specific news stories. These are usually examples of journalists or pundits commenting on subjects they know nothing about and badly misleading their audiences as a result. Earlier this week, a dispatch subscriber asked us to review an opinion piece published in the Epoch Times: “Saying No to Glyphosate in Our Foods, Environment.”
HEALTH
American Council on Science and Health

The Swinging Pendulum of Societal Distrust and the Saga of Radium Poisoning

These were the women who painted watch dials beginning in 1916 with the “miracle” chemical – luminescent radium. The magic medium caused them to glow in the dark, the dust clinging to their clothes and hair. Mostly, they worked in two factories, the Radium Luminous Materials Corporation in Newark (later the US Radium Corporation of Orange, New Jersey) and the Radium Dial Company in Ottawa, Illinois, near Chicago.
OTTAWA, IL
American Council on Science and Health

Nobody Knows About Glyphosate: More Evidence The GMO Debate Is Over

During a recent trip to Home Depot, I found myself standing next to another customer in the lawn and garden department. He was attentively looking over a container of the weed killer Roundup. "Isn't this the one that causes cancer?" he asked. "No, the lawyers made that up," I replied. He smirked and put the herbicide in his cart. "OK, thanks," he said as he walked away.
AGRICULTURE
American Council on Science and Health

Obesity Denial? LiveStrong Drinks 'Fat Acceptance' Kool-Aid

America's public health establishment has made a lot of critical mistakes in recent years. One of the worst has been its willingness to comply with social justice activists who are committed to minimizing or denying the dangers of obesity. LiveStrong, a website dedicated to providing “trusted health, nutrition, and fitness information,” offers yet another example of a generally reliable source that has prized current political trends over its science-based mission. Our evidence comes primarily from a May 1 article titled What 'Fatphobia' Really Means, and Why It's So Harmful:
WEIGHT LOSS
American Council on Science and Health

The Fragility of P-Values

P-values are the statistical coin of the realm in determining the significance, at least statistically, of a randomized controlled study – our gold standard. But might we apply a different metric to determine whether an impact is found? The researchers offer up the fragility index. “It outlines the minimum...
SCIENCE
American Council on Science and Health

What I Am Reading May 5th

“The Good Science Project’s funding, Buck said, comes almost entirely from Patrick Collison, a tech billionaire best known for founding Stripe, a payment-processing company. He’s dabbled for years, however, in science and research policy, most notably by co-founding Fast Grants, a project launched in April 2020. The organization’s aim...
SCIENCE
American Council on Science and Health

Good Genes, Good Diet ... or Both?

The study involved three prospective cohorts, the Nurses’ Health study, I and II, and the Health Professionals Follow-up study, all containing genomic data and the relevant demographic and clinical information. Genome-wide polygenic scores, the genes associated with type II diabetes, from the UK’s Biobank. One difference in this study from others is that those polygenic scores were developed for three physiologic pathways for developing type II diabetes; impaired insulin excretion due to a failure of the beta cells or proinsulin synthesis, and insulin resistance.
FITNESS
American Council on Science and Health

How Are We Doing in the War Against Prediabetes?

-or- An HbA1c of 5.7 to 6.4%. Fasting is an ambiguous term because the medical records do not record whether it was fasting at all. Still, the researchers limited the blood draws to those between 6 and 10 AM, hoping to capture all the fasting samples. The outcomes of interest were the subsequent behaviors of both physicians and patients – this included follow-up lab studies, referrals to nutritionists, and metformin prescription. The use of metformin is not without its adherents and detractors. The use of metformin in treating prediabetes would be considered an off-label use by the FDA; it would be regarded as an indication for use by the American Diabetes Association.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Interesting Engineering

Scientists can now grow wood in a lab without cutting a single tree

The irony of the world is that almost every ‘save the forests’ meeting and conference happens inside a well-furnished room that is decorated with furniture made by cutting trees. The market for wood-derived products stood at $631 billion in 2021, and despite all the efforts that environmentalists have been putting in to prevent deforestation activities, it is expected to cross the mark of $900 billion by 2026. So have we already lost the fight to save our forests?
SCIENCE
American Council on Science and Health

American Council on Science and Health

4K+
Followers
937
Post
792K+
Views
ABOUT

The American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) is a pro-science consumer advocacy organization and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Council was founded in 1978 by a group of scientists with a singular focus: to publicly support evidence-based science and medicine and to debunk junk science and exaggerated health scares.

 https://www.acsh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy