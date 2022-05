We continue to have a very warm and muggy air mass in place across the state and we are seeing more clouds than sun with temperatures ranging from the mid 70s to mid 80s. It doesn’t take much to get showers and storms to develop and we are seeing those again today. We will monitor these for a locally severe potential and the SPC maintains a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms for all of Alabama today for the potential of some storms to produce hail and gusty winds.

