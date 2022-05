The Las Vegas Aces seem to have the best of both worlds — they’re the best team in the WNBA but also have the most room to grow under new coach Becky Hammon. In Monday’s 28-point rout of the Sparks, the Aces tied the WNBA record for most threes in a game with 18, a barrage led by star backcourt duo Kelsey Plum (5 3PM) and Chelsea Gray (4). The Aces (7-1) are averaging a league-high 93.3 PPG (746 total), per ESPN.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO