ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

Valparaiso University names new director of athletics

By Larry Avila
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZHZqX_0fne3JiY00
Charles Small

Valparaiso University has found its next director of athletics.

Charles Small, Ed.D., will take over the post, which had been held the past 18 years by Mark LaBarbera, who announced in February he would retire June 30. Small begins his new role July 1.

Small will be the college’s 16th director of athletics but just the third person to serve that role in the last 43 years. He will be the university’s first black director of athletics and spent the past four years as a member of the senior staff at Iowa State University's athletic department.

“I am honored to be named director of athletics at Valparaiso University,” Small said. “Valparaiso University’s legacy of preparing students to lead and serve in both church and society aligns with my core values.”

Small presently is senior associate athletic director for student services at ISU. He is the lead administrator for sports medicine, compliance, strength and conditioning, former student-athlete relations and academic support services for student-athletes.

Small serves as sport administrator for the Cyclones’ men’s basketball and wrestling programs.

Small has extensive experience in collegiate administration and athletics. Before joining Iowa State, he previously worked at the University of Arkansas, the University of New Orleans, and the University of Pittsburgh.

Small earned his Doctor of Education from the University of Pittsburgh in 2013 after earning his Master of Social Work in 2007 and his Bachelor of Arts in social work from Pitt in 2006.

He is a native of Detroit. Small and his wife, Celeste, have two sons, Dominic and Aiden.

The post Valparaiso University names new director of athletics appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine .

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

Washington High School gets new principal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The South Bend Community School Corporation announced Kenard Robinson as the new principal for Washington High School. Robinson previously served as the principal at Jackson Middle School and was selected for the high school principal position following a nationwide search. Thomas Sims, former Washington High...
SOUTH BEND, IN
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Irish snubbed from 2022 top-RB room list

The Notre Dame football team has questions on the offensive side of the ball, but running back should not be one of them. The 2022 Notre Dame football team will have their moments on the offensive side of the ball, as they boast one of the best offensive lines in the country, as well as the best tight end. The offensive line could be a Joe Moore Award winner, this after returning all five starters from last season, including Jarrett Patterson, who could have been a Day 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NOTRE DAME, IN
xrock1039.com

Farewell Event Held for Current Valparaiso Boys and Girls Club

In Valparaiso, about 150 alumni, family and friends recently gathered to say farewell to the current Boys and Girls Club, which served the youth of Porter County in the Old Gardner School on Jefferson Street for over half-a-century. On display were old art projects, photos and other memorabilia. The program concluded with a virtual tour of the new Valparaiso Boys and Girls Club on Evans Avenue opening soon that among other things has a full music recording studio, teaching kitchen, two full-sized gymnasiums, and a STEM lab –science, technology, engineering and math. Shire Kuch, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana Vice President of Finance and Philanthropy, talked to us about the new club on Region Newsmakers at News Audio on Demand here at our website.
VALPARAISO, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valparaiso, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Education
Local
Indiana Sports
Valparaiso, IN
Education
City
Valparaiso, IN
Local
Indiana College Sports
State
Arkansas State
Valparaiso, IN
Sports
secretchicago.com

10 Idyllic Destinations For Day Trips And Weekend Getaways Outside Of Chicago

If you’re looking to get out of the city for a minute, whether for nature, small-town living, or just a different city, here’s where to go. As our thriving metropolis moves into the glorious spring and summer temperatures, riverside bars, lakefront beaches, and our plethora of parks all begin to blossom with jubilance. But at the same time, our urban jungle can at times become too much. While Lake Michigan offers respite from the summer heat there’s peace found in escaping the city clamor during its more restless months.
CHICAGO, IL
cbs4indy.com

2 Indiana women inducted into White Castle’s Cravers Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Hoosier women are among White Castle’s latest Cravers Hall of Fame inductees. The company inducted 10 of its most passionate and loyal customers into its 21st hall of fame class on Thursday in Columbus, Ohio. Each inductee had to show how their crave for...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Sports Medicine#Iowa State University#Valparaiso University#Isu#Cyclones#Doctor Of Education
buildingindiana.com

Opportunity Enterprises Breaks Ground on New Respite Center

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch joined board members, clients, and leaders of Opportunity Enterprises (OE) for the groundbreaking of their Lakeside Respite Center, a new $6 million facility on property beside Lake Eliza in Porter County that sits near the border of Lake County. During the ceremony, officials announced that Berglund Construction will be serving as the contractor for the project.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Four Winds Casino South Bend moving closer to completing expansion

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Developing now at Four Winds Casino in South Bend is the next big investment to bring more gaming, entertainment, and gathering spaces to Northwest Indiana. Construction is moving right along with an expansion of the casino floor, event centers, and their 23-story high-rise hotel. They’re going...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Detroit News

Why Michigan lost to Indiana for Stellantis battery plant

Jeep maker Stellantis NV's selection of Kokomo, Indiana, for a $2.5 billion battery plant with South Korean battery manufacturer Samsung SDI that will create 1,400 jobs shows Michigan needs to double down on efforts to attract investment needed to continue its leadership in the new age of automotive manufacturing, according to industry observers.
DETROIT, MI
Inside Indiana Business

NICTD Updates Two South Shore Line Projects

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District says work on the $649 million Double Track project is in full swing, while major work will begin next month on the $945 million West Lake Corridor project. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the NICTD, which operates the South Shore Line, provided an update to its board of trustees on the transformational projects.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
WANE-TV

Rise ‘n Roll named overall fan favorite in national donut contest

A northern Indiana-based donut company has the most popular donut in America, according to a new contest. Rise ‘n Roll Bakery‘s Cinnamon Caramel Donut was named the Overall Fan Favorite in the Underground Donut Tour‘s Greatest Donut Contest. More than 8,000 votes were cast in the contest...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Sneak peek at Four Winds Casino expansion

Edward Jones employees take part in “Day of Caring”. All area locations were closed as workers invested time into community projects that affect families both locally and internationally. Part 2 of bridge deck overlay project in South Bend starting next week. Updated: 35 minutes ago. Bridge work will start...
SOUTH BEND, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Gary residents demand lawmakers return schools to community control

More than a dozen Gary parents, residents and students gathered at the Statehouse Tuesday to demand lawmakers return control of the schools to the community. The state took over Gary schools five years ago, when the district was in dire financial trouble. The school system’s financial outlook is better now, but lawmakers still haven’t settled on a plan for how and when local residents can regain control of the schools.
GARY, IN
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Indiana State
348
Followers
142
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

A regional business magazine that publishes stories about people and ideas that inspire, challenge and educate business and community leaders to improve Northwest Indiana's economy and quality of life.

 https://nwindianabusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy