Baseball sweeps doubleheader against Bishop Connolly

Inquirer and Mirror
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(May 21, 2022) The baseball team swept a doubleheader against Bishop Connolly at home Saturday, winning game one 5-2 before taking game two 6-1. In the first game Fabian Acosta-Martinez took the mound in relief in the third inning with the bases...

Inquirer and Mirror

Softball falls just short against Nauset

(May 26, 2022) The softball team stormed back with 12 runs in the seventh inning to erase a 10-run deficit, but ultimately came up just short in the high-scoring affair Tuesday, falling 24-23 on the road at Nauset. The Whalers put up nine runs in the first inning but mistakes...
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Boys lacrosse falls in defensive battle

(May 26, 2022) The boys lacrosse team dropped its third straight game Thursday at Plymouth South 7-3. The Whalers played well defensively but struggled with time of possession throughout the game. “When we did get the ball they pressed us very hard and we didn’t respond well enough to get...
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Baseball falls to Mashpee

(May 26, 2022) The baseball team erased an eight-run deficit with a big offensive display in the fourth inning to tie the game but ultimately fell 11-8 at Mashpee Thursday. Riley Williams had a bases-clearing triple and Gillis Cocker drove in two runs with a two-out single up the middle for the Whalers as part of the eight-run inning before the Falcons regained the lead.
MASHPEE, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Red hot baseball team wins five straight

(May 26, 2022) The baseball team survived a seventh-inning rally by Sturgis West at home Tuesday and held on for the win 11-8, its fifth victory in a row. Nantucket (6-9) led 11-2 to open the final frame after scoring three times in the sixth, with James Mack driving in two with a single to right field.
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Softball beats Barnstable 14-7

(May 26, 2022) The softball team hit the ball well Thursday, compiling 18 hits in a 14-7 road win at Barnstable. Raegen Perry led off the game with a triple and added a single, double and a walk, scoring four times. Maclaine Willett also had multiple extra-base hits, scoring three times with two doubles and a single.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Boys lacrosse drops two games against tough competition

(May 26, 2022) The boys’ lacrosse team fell 12-7 to top-ranked Sandwich at home last Thursday, after a difficult second quarter that saw the Whalers outscored 4-0. Nantucket also fell 10-6 to a tough Div. 2 Nauset team on the road Tuesday. Following a relatively even opening quarter last...
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Brant Point Runners

(May 26, 2022) The first Brant Point Runners 5K of the season was held Tuesday. The course was dedicated to long-time organizer Bob Laundry for his 35 years of service to Nantucket and its running community. Bridgette Hynes is now the organizer. The results, posted below, will be printed weekly in The Inquirer and Mirror.
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Girls lacrosse cruises past Sturgis East

(May 25, 2022) The girls lacrosse team cruised to its second straight win Wednesday, beating Sturgis East 15-2 on the road. The Whalers led 13-0 at the half before switching up its lineup to get substitutes involved and moving goalie Mimi Belanger into the field. Bailey Lower scored her 100th...
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Baseball edged by St. John Paul II 10-9

(May 25, 2022) The baseball team saw its five-game winning streak snapped Wednesday in a 10-9 loss at Saint John Paul II. The Whalers had the tying run in scoring position with no outs in the top of the seventh after Fabian Acosta-Martinez singled and stole second but they couldn’t bring him home.
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Sailing eighth at fleet championships

(May 25, 2022) The sailing team finished eighth out of 13 teams during Thursday’s Cape and Islands Fleet Championship on the mainland. Out of 12 races, the Whalers’ best finish was fourth. “Not our best showing but I’d say we sailed really well,” coach Joe Lloyd said....
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Sailing takes second in Women’s Invitational

(May 26, 2022) The sailing team performed well Friday during the Nantucket Women’s Invitational, finishing second out of seven teams. The only team to finish ahead of the Whalers was Nauset, which won all six races. Nantucket had Sadie Paterson at skipper with Sara Gazaille and Alice O’Banion switching out as her crew.
NANTUCKET, MA
ABC6.com

La Salle Freshman Olivia Williams Wins Individual Girls’ Golf Title

La Salle freshman Olivia Williams earned the Rhode Island Interscholastic League’s individual girls’ golf championship at Warwick Country Club Tuesday. Williams shot a +4 76 in the 18 hole round. This as Ponaganset freshman Gianna Papa pulled out of the tournament to play in a team match that...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhody coaches work the Dunkin' drive-thru for a good cause

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — University of Rhode Island coaches Tammi Reiss and Archie Miller got right to work Wednesday afternoon at the Dunkin' shop in North Kingstown for Iced Coffee Day with $1 from every iced coffee sold going to Hasbro Children’s Hospital. "It means a lot...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Geared up for Gaspee Days and the Brits are coming

It’s official: Gaspee Days are here. And this being the 250th anniversary of the burning of the Gaspee, this year’s celebration is of special significance, even the Brits are taking notice. Peter Abbott, the British general counsel in Boston, who was here earlier this month for the announcement that funds have been raised for the search for the schooner, plans to return for the parade on June 11 at the invitation of Warwick/Cranston Rep. Joseph McNamara. McNamara said Abbott plans to march with him in the parade. It’s hardly the first time that visitors from across “the pond” have attended the parade or been recognized by the Gaspee Days Committee. Three years ago descendants of William Dudingston, of Scotland and captain of the Gaspee, were welcomed by the committee and Dr. John Concannon.
WARWICK, RI
1420 WBSM

Onset Woman ‘Graced’ by Selfless Gift of Garth Brooks Tickets

Garth Brooks may sing about having friends in low places, but there was some uplifting about how two women came together this past weekend thanks to an act of kindness that created new friends of the highest order. Wareham singer-songwriter Grace Morrison had two tickets to the hottest show of...
Inquirer and Mirror

James K. Stedman, 85

James K. Stedman, 85, of Glastonbury, Conn. and Nantucket, died Monday, May 16, 2022 in Bridgewater, Vt. A celebration of his life will be held on Nantucket this summer.
NANTUCKET, MA
WPRI

The Rhode Home: Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket and NIROPE

Today on the Rhode Home, we spoke with Chantell Arraial, Box Office Manager of Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket along with NIROPE, Ron, and Pete Cardi from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Inquirer and Mirror

Lunafest

Lunafest, the traveling festival featuring films by, for and about women, returns to the Sconset Casino in this benefit for Nantucket Community Television (NCTV).
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Scaled-down Boston Pops concert returning

(May 26, 2022) Nantucket Cottage Hospital’s Boston Pops benefit concert is coming back to Jetties Beach for the first time in three years, this time as a scaled-back event with a lot more security and significantly less alcohol. “We can never be 100 percent sure things will go off...
NANTUCKET, MA

