OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The sunshine has made a return after a string of rainy days! The clearing continues into Friday with sunny skies expected most of the day. The exception will be early on where some areas of fog try to set up. Right now it looks like most of it stays W of the Metro but some patchy fog could develop in the metro early Friday. Be aware and plan around it!

OMAHA, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO