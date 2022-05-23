Memorial Day ceremony May 30 in Quincy

The weekly Wednesday play day took place on May 18 with the wind fairly calm and weather warm. Twenty-one players participated in the format for the day, which was four-man teams, and what is called 1,2,3, or CHA-CHA-CHA, plus skins. Scoring for this game is the best ball of the foursome on the first hole, the two best balls on the second hole, and three best balls on the third hole. The rotation is repeated starting on the fourth hole until the end. The winning team was Norm Miller, Dan Anderson, Andy Knudson and Bob McIlroy with a score of 129. There was a two-way tie for second place between the teams of John Grasso, Steve Harding, Moses Sitauti and Bryan Hanson, and the team of Jim Reynolds, Ron Deicke, Jim Oster and Moses Sitauti (blind draw), with both team scores being 130. Three skins were awarded: one each to Steve Harding, Bryan Hansen and Norm Nichols.

GRAEAGLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO