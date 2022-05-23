ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, CA

Memorial Day ceremony May 30 in Quincy

Plumas County News
Cover picture for the articleThe 17th annual Plumas County Veterans’ Memorial Ceremony is set for Monday, May 3o, at 10 a.m....

Plumas County News

Greenville Rising May 26

It’s 6 a.m. in Indian Valley on a warm spring morning. The birds are chirping. The roosters are crowing. The mosquitoes are beginning their daily swirl. And the chainsaws. Yes, the chainsaws are have been busy since dawn. No rest for the weary. Some of us can already hear...
GREENVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Two Plumas projects on Congressman’s priority list

Congressman Doug La Malfa announced his final list of 15 community projects to be considered for federal priority spending — two of them benefit Plumas County. Last year, Congress created “Community Project Funding,” which allowed Members to submit funding requests for specific programs and projects based in their District. Project eligibility was also expanded this year to cover a wide variety of programs included but not limited to healthcare, public facilities, public safety measures, educational services, infrastructure, emergency operations, and small business projects. Congressional Member designated projects are not guaranteed to receive funding but are a publicly available priority list that allow projects to receive additional opportunities for federal funding.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Last day to submit a Letter to the Editor regarding the June 7 Primary is June 1

Plumas News has set June 1 as the last day to submit a Letter to the Editor regarding the June 7 Primary. We are posting this deadline notice to allow all those who would like to submit a letter time to do so. Letters submitted June 1 cannot contain new allegations or information that would not allow time for rebuttal. We thank all of our readers who have voiced their opinions during this election period.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Chester Elks honor students

The Lake Almanor Elks lodge # 2626 recognized several students on Wednesday, May 24, that participated in the Lodge’s annual “Hoop Shoot” and went on to win their age division. The family dinner occasion was also designed to honor local high school seniors that were successful in in their applications for the Elks Scholastic Scholarships.
CHESTER, CA
Plumas County News

CPUD welcomes new board members; discusses water rates, street lights

The May 24 meeting opened in the usual manner and the first business item on the agenda after public comment was the interview and potential appointment of new board members. There were letters of interest submitted to the board by Arthur Tharpe, Arnold Bustamante and Kimberly Green. Each candidate was asked the same six questions with first answers for each question being rotated. After 20 or so minutes of questioning by the board, Kimberly Green and Arthur Tharpe were nominated to be accepted as the new board members. The nominations were approved unanimously. After being given the oath of office, the two new board members were seated with the existing board.
CHESTER, CA
Plumas County News

Jackson Roy Dean

Jackson Roy Dean was born on Dec. 29, 2021, at 1:02 p.m. at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20.87 inches long. Jackson’s parents are Adia Dean, of Quincy, and Christian Bowles. Maternal grandparents are Rachel Burns and Jonathan Dean, of Quincy.
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Nature provides hazards, and helpers, on the green

The weekly Wednesday play day took place on May 18 with the wind fairly calm and weather warm. Twenty-one players participated in the format for the day, which was four-man teams, and what is called 1,2,3, or CHA-CHA-CHA, plus skins. Scoring for this game is the best ball of the foursome on the first hole, the two best balls on the second hole, and three best balls on the third hole. The rotation is repeated starting on the fourth hole until the end. The winning team was Norm Miller, Dan Anderson, Andy Knudson and Bob McIlroy with a score of 129. There was a two-way tie for second place between the teams of John Grasso, Steve Harding, Moses Sitauti and Bryan Hanson, and the team of Jim Reynolds, Ron Deicke, Jim Oster and Moses Sitauti (blind draw), with both team scores being 130. Three skins were awarded: one each to Steve Harding, Bryan Hansen and Norm Nichols.
GRAEAGLE, CA
Plumas County News

Animal Tales: We need some volunteers

Friends of Plumas County Animals will be opening our rescue in a few weeks! We are working on the last particulars of the ADA compliance issues and hopefully, will be operational by mid June-or before. We are looking for volunteers to help care for the cats and kittens that will...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire west of Orland destroys 2 homes, 14 outbuildings

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Two homes and 14 outbuildings were damaged or destroyed in the Edward Fire, which is burning west of Orland on Tuesday, officials say. The majority of the damage was along both sides of Road FF. The sheriff's office reduced the number of homes damaged or destroyed...
ORLAND, CA
Plumas County News

Covid cases related to community spread

Plumas County Public Health announced today, May 26, that there have been 28 new cases of COVID reported over the past seven days; 35 were reported on May 19. Public Health Director Dana Loomis said that his agency is following two outbreaks with fewer than 10 cases each, “but cases are generally occurring throughout the county, suggesting community spread.”
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Vote for Garner

I have know Mimi Garner for ten years. I am asking you to vote for Mimi Garner. She will work hard for you. A Vote for Mimi Garner IS a Vote FOR Your Future, for New Directions, for Action-Action-Action, Getting the Feather River Inn Opened, Better Security, Safety and Transportation, Government Transparency and Accountability, stabilizing Tourism, Recreation and Small Businesses, More and Better Senior Services, finding Full Funding for Special Districts and most importantly returning to Citizen Focused Government. Together we can win this election.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
FOX40

River Fire burns 600 acres in Colusa County

COLUSA, Calif. (KTXL) — The River Fire, as it was named, broke out on a levee between Highway 45 and the Sacramento River. It burned into the Colusa Sacramento River Regional Park. As of Wednesday the fire has burned 600 acres and fire crews have been able to reach 80% containment, according to the Colusa […]
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Elections official shares important voting info

Plumas County Clerk Recorder Marcy DeMartile, who is also the county’s chief elections officials, shares the following important information regarding the June 7 Primary:. If you have not received your ballot for the June 7, 2022 Primary Election, please contact the Elections office by calling 530-283-6256 or by email at [email protected] and the office can assist you in the process to get your ballot. You should not wait nor do you have to wait until Election Day to contact the office.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Character matters

If telling the truth is important to you when voting for Sheriff, the following may be of interest. If you’re one of those voters who just doesn’t care about character, ethics, and honesty, don’t bother reading beyond this point. Liars come in all shapes and sizes, compulsive,...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police make first arrest for illegal camping in Bidwell Park

CHICO, Calif. - Chico police made the first arrest as they resume enforcement of the city's camping ordinance. According to the Chico Police Portal, Matthew Coil was arrested Wednesday morning just after 9 a.m. at Sycamore Field in Bidwell Park. The charges include unlawful camping. possession of a controlled substance and possession of unlawful paraphernalia. The unlawful camping charge is a violation of Chico Municipal Code (CMC) 9.20.030.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain fire in west of Oroville

THERMALITO, Calif. - Firefighters contained a fire that broke out north of the Oroville Airport, according to CAL FIRE Butte County. Just after 9 a.m. on Thursday, CAL FIRE said the forward progress was stopped as the flames were knocked down in less than 20 minutes of crews arriving. Firefighters...
OROVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Rancheria responds to Superior Court ruling against City of Redding

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Rancheria has responded to a Shasta County Superior Court ruling that the City of Redding failed to follow its own processes, procedures and relevant law in taking only 11 days to sell a piece of property that effectively blocks access from Bechelli Lane to tribe-owned land where they hope to build a casino.
REDDING, CA

