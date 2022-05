Star Wars Celebration was unleashed in full on Thursday in Anaheim with a star-studded panel hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown, and one very surprise guest. The casts for Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and Willow were all on hand. Rosario Dawson filmed a message from the set in full Ahsoka regalia. Jude Law was announced as starring in a new series set after Return of the Jedi titled Star Wars: Skeleton Crew that is a "story about a group of kids, about 10 years old, from a tiny little planet who accidentally get lost in the Star Wars galaxy," explained producer John Watts. And there was even fresh footage from season 3 of The Mandalorian that teased a return to Mandalore. So many goodies!

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO