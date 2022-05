Tessa Chatelain, 67, passed of pancreatic cancer on Thursday, May 19, 2022 surrounded by her family. Tessa was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 10, 1955 to Michael and Catherine D’Angelo. Tessa was married to O’Brien Chatelain and together they raised three children. Having experienced a dysfunctional home as a child, Tessa determined to provide her children with a loving, stable home and she succeeded. She was an attentive, protective, supportive mother. Her joy was her children and grandchildren.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO