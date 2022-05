The investigation into the death of Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman is currently ongoing. Corman was discovered dead in his home by a family member on Sunday. Officials with the Kentucky State Police say that they do not suspect any foul play in this case. They also added that Corman’s death came as a result of natural causes. The Sheriff was 64-years-old.

JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO