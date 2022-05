(BPT) - Have you, or someone you know, tried to quit smoking cigarettes unsuccessfully? If so, you’re not alone. Research from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) found that 70% of adult cigarette smokers in the United States wanted to quit, yet only 7% are successful in doing so.[1] While there’s never a bad time to quit smoking, the start of a new season can be an important motivator to set a quit date and identify resources that can make this attempt to quit successful.

