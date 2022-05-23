Severe Weather Statement issued for Anson, Richmond, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northern Lancaster; Southern Lancaster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Lancaster County through 530 AM EDT At 505 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Irwin, or near Lancaster, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lancaster, Waxhaw, Elgin, Andrew Jackson State Park, USC Lancaster, Van Wyck, Irwin, Buford, Fishing Creek Reservoir, Bell Town Fire Station, Arrowood Estates, Camp Creek Fire Station, Antioch, Faith Christian School, Unity Fire Station, Lancaster Mill, Carolina Commons Shopping Center, McWhirter Airfield and McDonald Green Elementary School. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0