Anson County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Anson, Richmond, Stanly by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-23 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Surry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Surry FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia, including the following counties, in North Carolina, Surry and Yadkin. In southwest Virginia, Patrick. * WHEN...Until 730 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 601 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a band of heavier showers. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen since midnight. - This includes the following streams and drainages Ararat River and Archies Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Airy... Fairview Flat Rock... Yadkinville Pilot Mountain... Boonville Ararat - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SURRY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 04:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Wilkes; Yadkin FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin. In southwest Virginia, Carroll, City of Galax, Floyd, Grayson, Patrick, Pulaski and Wythe. * WHEN...Until 730 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 503 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Ararat River and Archies Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Airy... Galax North Wilkesboro... Elkin Wilkesboro... Fairview Flat Rock - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WILKES COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Franklin, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 04:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Franklin; Henry A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL HENRY AND SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 444 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Figsboro, or near Sydnorsville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Sydnorsville Snow Creek and Figsboro. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northern Lancaster; Southern Lancaster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Lancaster County through 530 AM EDT At 505 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Irwin, or near Lancaster, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lancaster, Waxhaw, Elgin, Andrew Jackson State Park, USC Lancaster, Van Wyck, Irwin, Buford, Fishing Creek Reservoir, Bell Town Fire Station, Arrowood Estates, Camp Creek Fire Station, Antioch, Faith Christian School, Unity Fire Station, Lancaster Mill, Carolina Commons Shopping Center, McWhirter Airfield and McDonald Green Elementary School. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carroll, City of Galax, Floyd, Grayson, Patrick, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 05:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; City of Galax; Floyd; Grayson; Patrick; Pulaski; Wythe FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin. In southwest Virginia, Carroll, City of Galax, Floyd, Grayson, Patrick, Pulaski and Wythe. * WHEN...Until 730 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 503 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Ararat River and Archies Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Airy... Galax North Wilkesboro... Elkin Wilkesboro... Fairview Flat Rock - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bamberg, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Clarendon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 04:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bamberg; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Southeastern Orangeburg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Calhoun, west central Clarendon, southeastern Bamberg and central Orangeburg Counties through 545 AM EDT At 509 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Orangeburg County Airport to Branchville to Padgetts. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Orangeburg, Branchville, Bowman, Elloree, Santee State Park, Santee, Rowesville, Poplar Creek Landing, Stumphole Landing, Yonder Field and Low Falls Landing. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 between mile markers 151 and 169. Interstate 95 between mile markers 85 and 95. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwestern Orangeburg, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 04:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Calhoun, north central Orangeburg and southern Richland Counties through 530 AM EDT At 456 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Orangeburg, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Orangeburg, Brookdale, St. Matthews, Orangeburg County Airport, Claflin College, Edisto Gardens, South Carolina State University, Cameron, Fort Motte, Wilkinson Heights, Prince of Orange Mall, Edisto, Creston and Lone Star. This includes Interstate 26 between mile markers 138 and 150. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Catawba; Cleveland; Gaston; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Western Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Central Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 508 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Shelby, or near Fallston, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hickory, Newton, Conover, Cherryville, Longview, Icard, Hildebran, Belwood, Lawndale and Fallston. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Catawba, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 04:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Catawba; Gaston; Iredell; Lincoln; Mecklenburg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Catawba, eastern Lincoln, southeastern Iredell, western Mecklenburg, eastern Gaston, northeastern Chester and York Counties through 530 AM EDT At 444 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles east of Lincolnton to near Chester. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gastonia, Rock Hill, Uptown Charlotte, Huntersville, York, Chester, Central Charlotte, Southwest Charlotte, Northwest Charlotte and Cornelius. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenwood, Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee; Chester; Edgefield; Fairfield; Greenwood; Lancaster; Laurens; Newberry; Saluda; Spartanburg; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 275 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHEROKEE CHESTER EDGEFIELD FAIRFIELD GREENWOOD LANCASTER LAURENS NEWBERRY SALUDA SPARTANBURG UNION YORK
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong south to north longshore current. There is also a Moderate Risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

