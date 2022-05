SCHENECTADY – City police are investigating a report of shots fired Sunday night in Schenectady, police said.

The call came in just after 10 p.m. Sunday on Emmett Street, near Steuben Street, police said.

No victim was found, police spokesman Sgt. Matthew Dearing said.

The incident remained under investigation Monday.

