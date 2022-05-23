ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much is your house worth? This map shows home values for Sacramento-area ZIP codes

By Ryan Lillis
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
After a wild start to 2022, the Sacramento region’s real estate market slowed down a bit in April . But there are still corners of the region with some pretty expensive homes.

The average home value in both Granite Bay and Truckee is well above $1 million, according to updated data from national real estate firm Zillow. At the other end, the best deals can be found in Gridley, north of Yuba City, and in the 95815 ZIP code of North Sacramento.

The interactive map below shows the average home value in just about every ZIP code in the region, including areas of Davis, Roseville, Folsom, Sacramento and Elk Grove.

The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

