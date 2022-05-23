ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra Township, MI

Palmyra Fire Chief: Three year-old caught garbage on fire with propane torch

By Danielle Cotterman
WFMJ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Palmyra Township home was saved after crews say a three-year old allegedly took a propane torch and caught a garbage bag on fire. The incident happened in the Milton Road home's garage...

www.wfmj.com

Comments / 3

Related
abc12.com

Tree service workers escape serious injury when tree falls on truck

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Two workers from a tree service escaped injury when a tree fell on their truck while they drove south of Grand Blanc on Wednesday. Michigan State Police say the truck from Paul's Tree Care in Waterford was driving down Groveland Road near Edgewood Road in Groveland Township around 5 p.m. when the large oak tree crashed onto them.
GRAND BLANC, MI
WFMJ.com

Vienna police say community efforts deterred potential school shooting

An 18-year-old from Columbiana County is accused of making threats to harm himself and others at the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics in Vienna Wednesday afternoon. This came just one day after the devastating shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Vienna Police Chief Bob Ludt said if witnesses did...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palmyra Township, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
butlerradio.com

State Police Searching For Info After Finding Body On Side Of Road

State police in Mercer County are looking for information after someone discovered a woman who was found dead in a ditch. Police responded to Shanon Bedford Road in Shenango Township last evening around 5:45 p.m. after an unknown woman was discovered in a ditch alongside the road. Police described the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propane Torch#Accident
WDVM 25

Missing three-year-old found dead in Lake Erie

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police have reported that following a search for a missing three-year-old boy, the child was found dead in Lake Erie. Just after 5 p.m. on May 21, police were dispatched to Northview Drive in Harborcreek Township for reports of a missing juvenile. Police arrived on scene along with Fairfield Hose Volunteer […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hurt After Fiery Crash On I-94 In St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fiery crash on westbound Interstate 94 in St. Paul on Wednesday left a driver hurt and led to a significant traffic backup toward the end of the evening commute. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. when a single vehicle crashed into a wall near the Highway 280 intersection. After the crash, the car began to smoke before bursting into flame. (credit: MnDOT) The driver was hurt, but troopers described the injures as not life-threatening. According to MnDOT traffic cameras, the westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for roughly 20 minutes, leading to a traffic backup. The westbound lanes in the area have since reopened.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Daily Voice

Beloved Teacher Killed In Head-On Hudson Valley Crash

A beloved teacher was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley.The crash took place in Ulster County on Route 209 in Marbletown around 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 19.Ulster County deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a two-car, serious, physical injury crash at 4174 Route 209 between Ol…
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
MLive

Teen fatally shot during fight in Hillsdale County

HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI – A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday evening during a fight, police said. Police were called at about 7 p.m. May 21, to the 1000 block of Mills Street in Somerset Township for a reported fight between two individuals with at least one person being shot, according to the Somerset Township Police Department.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Trooper charged with assaulting motorist

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police announced a state trooper is accused of assaulting a motorist during an arrest earlier this year. The criminal complaint filed by the PSP Internal Affairs Division alleges that Israel T. Moore used his right leg to deliver two strikes to the upper torso of a motorist following a vehicle pursuit on the evening of Feb. 13. Another trooper was handcuffing the motorist at the time.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WILX-TV

Jackson stabbing suspect charged with Open Murder

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Robert Annabel II was charged Tuesday in the stabbing that killed one and seriously injured another. It happened Monday morning at a Michigan Department of Corrections parole house in Summit Township. “It’s a shock to me,” said neighbor Donald Sadowski, “It’s normally pretty quiet over there....
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy