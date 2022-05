WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – A Wayland man has been arrested in connection to two burglaries at the same house in three days, alongside another woman, according to police. Brandon Rawleigh, 24, was arrested by New York State Police on May 25 in connection to the alleged burglaries from earlier this month. Police said that Rawleigh […]

WAYLAND, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO