These 11 Famous/Notable People Were Born in Farmington Hills, MI

There is a reason that Michigan is among the leaders in the nation for registered boats. With four of the five great lakes surrounding us, 10,000 inland lakes and ponds, and a 35,000 mile web of rivers, streams, and wetlands, it is important to know the rules of the water road. Here is what we think you need to know if you’re heading out on the boat anytime soon.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO