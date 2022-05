MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We are so excited about the animal we have this week adorable baby bobcats! They are brand new to the zoo. This is a sneak peak for everybody because they won’t be on exhibit for quite a while until they’re able to be on their own. They’re on Ninny Bottles right now they’re approximately anywhere from 15 to 17 days old.

MONROE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO