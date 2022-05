IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A hit-and-run on Interstate 80 ended with an unexpected motorist chasing down the drunk driver. Former U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia Ken Quinn and his wife were driving down Interstate 80 near Iowa City the night of their wedding anniversary when an intoxicated driver hit them going up to 90 miles per hour and kept going.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO