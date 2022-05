STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Despite an impressive turnout and full support of the Archdiocese, nothing felt right about a funeral held Tuesday at Monsignor Farrell High School. Not the mournful silence of a gymnasium packed with more than 500 people, broken only by the clacking of dress shoes on the hardwood floor. Nor the sight of a middle-aged man with a sleeve of tattoos and a shaved head sobbing into his lap. But most unsettling, was a white casket custom fit for a teenage boy; hoisted on the shoulders of grown men.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO