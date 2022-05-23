ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord, MI

Nessel sends investigators to Gaylord for price gouging

By Chandler Pawloski
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of price gouging following last week’s tornado prompted the state to send investigators to Gaylord on Monday. With natural disasters, such as this, comes a higher demand for what were basic goods and services. Attorney...

