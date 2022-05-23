Former Denver Bronco arrested for alleged assault of United Airlines worker

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Former Denver Broncos cornerback Brendan Langley was apparently arrested last week after allegedly assaulting a United Airlines worker, according to TMZ .

TMZ said Langley, 27, was arrested for simple assault on May 19 at Newark Liberty International Airport after allegedly trading punches with a United Airlines baggage worker.

In a statement released to DailyMail , a spokesman said, “United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we are working with local authorities to further investigate this matter.”

The incident is under investigation.

Langley was drafted by the Broncos in 2017 during the third round. He was cut by the Broncos in 2019.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.