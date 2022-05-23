ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX31 Denver

Former Denver Bronco arrested for alleged assault of United Airlines worker

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B7cCP_0fndwTsJ00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Former Denver Broncos cornerback Brendan Langley was apparently arrested last week after allegedly assaulting a United Airlines worker, according to TMZ .

TMZ said Langley, 27, was arrested for simple assault on May 19 at Newark Liberty International Airport after allegedly trading punches with a United Airlines baggage worker.

Police investigate threats against Avs’ Nazem Kadri

In a statement released to DailyMail , a spokesman said, “United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we are working with local authorities to further investigate this matter.”

The incident is under investigation.

Langley was drafted by the Broncos in 2017 during the third round. He was cut by the Broncos in 2019.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 5

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Simple Assault#Kdvr#Denver Broncos#Avs#United Airlines#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Fmr. NFL player, United Airlines employee brawl in NJ airport

A former NFL player was arrested after exchanging punches with a United Airlines employee at a gate inside Newark Airport in New Jersey on Sunday, TMZ reported. The viral video of the brawl showed Brendan Langley – a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft – throwing multiple punches at a United Airlines employee. It is unclear who took the first swing.
NFL
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy