Three people arrested after fentanyl, narcotics investigation in Virginia

By Tannock Blair
 3 days ago

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A federal narcotics search warrant was obtained in the Stanardsville area of Greene County on Friday, leading to three individuals being arrested and charged.

According to Capt. Keven Freid of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests came over a month of investigation.

Felice E. Mills and Christopher Hayer were arrested shortly before midnight on Friday, May 20, at a residence for which the warrant was obtained, according to Freid. Upon searching the residence and the suspects, officers found a collection of illicit substances including fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Christopher Hayer’s father Michael Hayer was not present during the arrest on Friday but was also charged.

(Courtesy of Greene County Sheriff’s Office)

Felice E. Mills, 41, of Stanardsville, Virginia, was charged with the following felony offenses:

  • Distribution of a Schedule I or II, fentanyl
  • Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II, methamphetamines
  • Conspiracy to distribute a Schedule I or II, fentanyl
  • Reckless endangerment of a child
(Courtesy of Greene County Sheriff’s Office)

Christopher M. Hayer, 18, of Brodnax, Virginia, was charged with the following felony offenses:

  • Distribution of Schedule I or II, fentanyl
  • Conspiracy to distribute a Schedule I or II, fentanyl
  • Possession with the intent to distribute, over 1 pound of marijuana
(Courtesy of Greene County Sheriff’s Office)

Michael W. Hayer, 40, of Stanardsville, Virginia, was charged with the following offense:

  • Conspiracy to distribute a Schedule I or II, fentanyl

Christopher Hayer and Mills were held without bond and transported to Central Virginia Regional Jail.

Michael Hayer was already being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail on previous related charges.

The warrant was obtained by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit, Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, Virginia State Police and the FBI.

Comments / 16

Ronald Kimbrough
3d ago

But they probably get a slap on the hand. If you know what I mean 😏 Now you wonder why the cops don’t check these peoples cars and pull them over for no reason.because this is what they are afraid of seeing but they will give a black man 10 years for a little Weed…👀

Reply(2)
4
