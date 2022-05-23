ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How I Watched Men Learn to Love Harry Styles

For ten years, I have been a fan of One Direction, and for ten years men have told me that I am not. I spent much of my twenties listening as men explained that I actually liked the idea of One Direction, as they insisted we talk about this “logically.” You...

