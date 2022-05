Amber Heard was close to being let go from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom had it not been for co-star Jason Momoa, who reportedly fought to keep her on board. Earlier this week during the ongoing Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial, entertainment industry expert Kathryn Arnold claimed that both Momoa and film director James Wan were “committed to her” and “adamant” that Heard remain in the film. Arnold and Heard also alleged that the actress was almost fired from the sequel due to her controversial split from Depp, however DC Films president Walter Hamada clarified this, testifying that Heard almost lost her starring role as Mera due to concerns over a lack of chemistry with Momoa.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO