ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Dutch police create deepfake video of murdered boy, 13, in hope of new leads

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xxTdV_0fndvdiU00
Sedar Soares was shot dead in 2003 while throwing snowballs with friends in the parking lot of a Rotterdam metro station.

Dutch police have received dozens of leads after using deepfake technology to virtually bring to life a teenager almost two decades after his murder.

Sedar Soares was shot dead in 2003 while throwing snowballs with friends in the parking lot of a Rotterdam metro station.

The 13-year-old’s murder baffled police for years. Now, with the permission of Sedar’s family, they have made a video in which the teen asks the public to help solve the cold-case crime.

In what Dutch police believe could be a world first, an eerily lifelike image of Sedar appears in the video as he greets the camera and picks up a football.

Accompanied by stirring music, he walks through a guard of honour on the field, comprising his relatives, former teachers and friends.

“Somebody must know who murdered my darling brother. That’s why he has been brought back to life for this film,” a voice says, before Sedar stops and drops his ball.

“Do you know more? Then speak,” Sedar and his relatives and friends say, before his image disappears from the field and the video gives the police contact details.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

“The fact that we have already received dozens of tips is very positive,” said Lillian van Duijvenbode, a Rotterdam police spokesperson, a day after the deepfake video was released.

“But we haven’t yet checked if these leads are usable,” she told AFP.

Police at first believed Soares had been shot because he threw snowballs at a vehicle, the NOS newscaster said.

But police now say he was “at the wrong place at the wrong time”, and was the innocent victim of a “ripdeal” gone wrong, the term used when criminal gang members rob one another.

Police believe Soares was “a victim of underworld violence by pure bad luck”, and are now looking for testimonies from individuals who knew about the ripdeal scam, in addition to witnesses to the shooting.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The man who killed a stranger with a single punch, and then turned his life around

Jacob Dunne loved getting into fights. Every weekend he and his friends would go into Nottingham city centre to start a ruck. One night in the summer of 2011, the 19-year-old threw a single punch. He immediately sensed it was different. There was no resistance, and the victim swayed back. “I knew something bad had happened as soon as I hit him,” he says today. Dunne didn’t hang around. Without a word to his friends, he fled the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Shooting#New Leads#Deepfake#Violent Crime#Dutch#Afp
BBC

Ava White: Boy guilty of murdering girl, 12, in Snapchat row

A boy who stabbed a schoolgirl in a row over a Snapchat video has been found guilty of her murder. Ava White, 12, was fatally stabbed in Liverpool city centre after a Christmas lights switch-on on 25 November 2021. The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told Liverpool...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Mom and teenage son arrested after 3 kids found dead in her home on Mother’s Day

LOS ANGELES (TCD) -- A 38-year-old woman and her 16-year-old son were taken into custody Sunday after police found three children dead inside her home. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were called out to a home on the 22500 block of Victory Boulevard at approximately 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 8, after receiving a call about an assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived, officers located unresponsive juveniles and called in the Los Angeles Fire Department. Paramedics declared the children dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

Teen and grandfather arrested for running ghost gun workshop from garden shed

A teenager and his grandfather have been arrested for running a ghost gun operation out of the shed in their backyard, after police uncovered a stash of ghost gun AR-15 rifles including one that had been modified into a machine gun.Clayton Hobby, 18, and Kerry Schunk, 64, were slapped with a string of firearm charges over the trove of illegal weapons, which the grandfather and grandson duo claimed they built to protect their own family.Police in East Hampton, Connecticut, said the pair had multiple ghost gun AR-15 rifles in various stages of assembly inside their makeshift workshop, as well...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Ukrainian woman who covered Russian ambassador in fake blood during WWII ceremony in Poland is forced to flee Warsaw after police warned her of 'serious' death threats

A Ukrainian woman who doused Russia's ambassador to Poland in red beetroot soup to protest the war in Ukraine has fled the Polish capital after being flooded with death threats. Journalist Iryna Zemliana said that within hours of covering ambassador Sergei Andreev in blood-like 'beetroot juice' during an anniversary to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Grandmother arrested after 10-month-old found dead, 2-year-old in critical condition

BROUSSARD, La. (TCD) -- A 49-year-old faces a murder charge after her 10-month-old grandson was found dead and his 2-year-old brother injured. According to KLFY-TV, on Monday, May 16, Broussard Police conducted a welfare check at a home on East Third Street and found the two children. The 2-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he was later upgraded to stable.
BROUSSARD, LA
The Guardian

The Guardian

288K+
Followers
73K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy