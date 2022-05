Kenan Thompson has ditched his wedding ring after his breakup with wife Christina Evangeline. The “Saturday Night Live” star served as the emcee for the Hard Rock Hotel’s star-studded grand opening in Times Square Thursday night and appeared unfazed by the tumult in his personal life, eyewitnesses tell Page Six exclusively. “He looked like he was having so much fun,” one spy says. “He emceed the start of the show before John Legend performed and brought his drink on stage and kept saying how he was just ‘chillin’.” We’re told Legend, 43, hit the stage about 40 minutes after he was scheduled to...

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO