Two years ago, Michael Blaskowski had an idea that would literally take off. Blaskowski, a technology teacher at West Bend East High School, spent part of the COVID-19 lockdown thinking about earning a pilot’s license. A year later, he actually started the process. On July 12, 2021, Blaskowski headed to West Bend Air Inc. to complete his private pilot certification. Since then he has flown to different cities across Wisconsin.

WEST BEND, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO