Goggin: Senate Approves Bipartisan Agriculture, Broadband, & Drought Relief Agreement to Help Minnesotans Connect and Compete, Support Farmers

Here is a summary of the 2022 Legislative Session: After months of early 2022 discussions and negotiations… the Minnesota Senate & House agreed to spend $4.3 billion of reserves and federal American Rescue Plan money on reinsurance, unemployment insurance fixes, checks for some frontline workers and COVID funding. Unfortunately, the end of the 2022 Session was unsuccessful—too many House chairs refused to operate within the parameters of the leaders, giving rise to stalemates in negotiations. Even worse, Governor Walz stopped agreements from closing… democrats walked away.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO