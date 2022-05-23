ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goggin: Senate Approves Bipartisan Agriculture, Broadband, & Drought Relief Agreement to Help Minnesotans Connect and Compete, Support Farmers

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the Minnesota Senate passed a significant bipartisan agriculture, broadband, and drought relief bill to help Minnesota farmers and families. The legislation expands broadband funding, provides relief to farmers still struggling from the effects of last year’s historic drought, and addresses urgent concerns in our agriculture sector, including the ongoing Highly...

mnsenaterepublicans.com

Legislative Update from Senator Ruud

Here is a summary of the 2022 Legislative Session: After months of early 2022 discussions and negotiations… the Minnesota Senate & House agreed to spend $4.3 billion of reserves and federal American Rescue Plan money on reinsurance, unemployment insurance fixes, checks for some frontline workers and COVID funding. Unfortunately, the end of the 2022 Session was unsuccessful—too many House chairs refused to operate within the parameters of the leaders, giving rise to stalemates in negotiations. Even worse, Governor Walz stopped agreements from closing… democrats walked away.
MINNESOTA STATE
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Senator Coleman: Democrats Block Minnesotans From Getting Tax Relief, Prove They Are Unable To Compromise To Improve Lives Of Minnesotans

The 2022 Session closed without the passage of major bills providing tax relief, support for public safety and law enforcement, investments in student-first education proposals, and resources to stabilize our struggling long-term care facilities. Throughout negotiations, Senate Republicans provided offers that met the terms of the leadership agreement released on...
MINNESOTA STATE
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Senator Mathews: Democrats Blocked Minnesotans From Getting Tax Relief Over Controversial Policies

However, Special Session is Not Necessary Because Government is Funded Through Next Year. The 2022 Session recently closed without the passage of major bills providing tax relief, support for public safety and law enforcement, investments in student-first education proposals, and resources to stabilize our struggling long-term care facilities. Throughout negotiations,...
MINNESOTA STATE
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Kiffmeyer: Senate Republicans will continue to fight for meaningful tax relief and support for law enforcement

We are all aware of the rising inflation rates, spike in crime in our communities, and effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on students. That is why my Senate Republican colleagues and I focused this session on passing substantial legislation to address these critical issues and help Minnesota be on the ‘Right Track’.
MINNESOTA STATE
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Chamberlain: Republicans fight for students, literacy, special education funding

Minnesota Senate Republicans spent the 2022 legislative session fighting for Minnesota’s students. The Senate’s first education bill aimed to reverse Minnesota’s chronically foundering literacy scores. The legislation instructed school boards to develop a public, accountable plan that will achieve 90% reading proficiency by third grade; delivers funding to provide all Minnesota teachers with indispensable training in the science of reading instruction; removes the burdensome, unsuccessful “World’s Best Workforce” mandate that has failed; and refocuses Regional Centers of Excellence to prioritize literacy.
MINNESOTA STATE
mnsenaterepublicans.com

The End of the 2022 Legislative Session

After months at the Capitol, the Legislative Session has finally reached a rather uneventful conclusion, adjourning Sine Die at midnight on May 23rd. Unfortunately, we were left without the passage of major bills providing tax relief, support for public safety and law enforcement, investments in student-first education, and resources to stabilize our struggling long-term care facilities. The Session ended with a disappointing fizzle.
MINNESOTA STATE
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Miller calls on MnDOT to find solutions for severe traffic problems caused by roundabout construction

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) today called on the state’s Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to look for solutions to improve severe traffic delays caused by the construction of a series of roundabouts along Highway 43/61/Mankato Avenue in Winona:. “I’m hearing many concerns from folks around town regarding...
WINONA, MN
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Senate Republicans file ethics complaint

St. Paul, MN – On May 22, seven members of the Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus submitted a complaint to the President of the Senate for the Sub-Committee on Ethical Conduct to review regarding recent news stories about Senator Omar Fateh. Recent news stories have raised questions about his sponsorship of legislation and his ties to a man convicted of perjury to a grand jury examining election violations during his campaign for election in 2020.
MINNESOTA STATE

