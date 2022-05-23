COVID Update: IL reports 3,623 new cases, 0 deaths

Illinois reported 3,623 new COVID cases and zero deaths Monday.

There have been at least 3,263,966 total COVID cases as of Monday, including at least 33,779 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday night, 1,120 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 117 patients were in the ICU, and 34 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

IDPH officials reported a seven-day case average of 42.3 per 100,000 people.

A total of 22,236,386 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday, and 64.74% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 12,707.