ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

COVID Update: IL reports 3,623 new cases, 0 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WxhUD_0fndtVfy00

Illinois reported 3,623 new COVID cases and zero deaths Monday.

There have been at least 3,263,966 total COVID cases as of Monday, including at least 33,779 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday night, 1,120 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 117 patients were in the ICU, and 34 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

RELATED | Pfizer says its 3-shot COVID vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years old 80% effective against omicron

IDPH officials reported a seven-day case average of 42.3 per 100,000 people.

A total of 22,236,386 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday, and 64.74% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 12,707.

RELATED | COVID reinfection likely to become more common without variant-specific vaccines, experts say

Comments / 1

Related
Effingham Radio

CDC Reports 15 Illinois Counties Now Rated At High Community Level For COVID-19 Including Chicago Metro Area

Public Health Officials Stress Importance of Being Updated on Vaccinations and Boosters; Vulnerable People Should Exercise Caution in Indoor Spaces. The CDC reported late today that 15 Illinois counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19, an area that includes Chicago, Cook County and surrounding counties in northeastern Illinois as well as counties around Peoria. An additional 30 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level, according to the CDC.
CHICAGO, IL
Effingham Radio

IDPH Issues Update on Potential Cases of Severe Hepatitis in Children in Illinois

A total of nine potential cases have been reported to IDPH Dating to January; Illinois Healthcare Providers Advised to be on the Lookout and Report Potential Cases to Public Health Authorities. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that it has received reports of a total of nine...
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois warns public to watch out for rabid animals

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – As things warm up, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) warns the public about rabies, citing instances of rabid bats found in five Illinois counties as of May 25. “While there is a preventive treatment for rabies, it is one of the deadliest diseases we know,” said IDPH Acting Director Amaal […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
NBC Chicago

What Happens Once a County Reaches ‘High' COVID Alert Level?

As more Illinois counties reach heightened community COVID-19 levels, what could happen once an area is put on "high" alert?. In the event that a county reaches a “high community level” of COVID, residents are advised to wear masks indoors regardless of coronavirus vaccination status, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX2Now

What does it take to buy an assault rifle in Illinois?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Tuesday’s massacre in Uvelde, TX, was the spark that reignited the debate over gun control. The shooter, who opened fire in a fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School, used an assault rifle to murder 19 children and two teachers. His weapon of choice was...
ILLINOIS STATE
WBEZ

What is and isn’t allowed by Illinois’ gun laws

It is legal to purchase an AR-15-style gun in Illinois. The high-powered assault rifle has been used in numerous high-profile mass shootings throughout the country, including in Tuesday’s massacre of 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school. It’s been described by experts as a “highly-effective killing machine” and lambasted by gun-control advocates as a weapon with no purpose beyond slaughtering people.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Icu#Omicron Idph
WAND TV

Illinois teachers worried after Texas shooting

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The Texas school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead this week is having an impact on teachers here in Illinois. “They’re frightened,” Dan Montgomery, President of the Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT) told WAND News. “They’re afraid to go into school and staff and children are frightened and parents are frightened.”
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
starvedrock.media

Republican candidates for governor address gun laws in Illinois

(The Center Square) – Following the killing of at least 19 children and two adults at a Texas elementary school, gun violence is a dominant issue in the race for Illinois governor. The issue was front and center at both Republican debates this week. Venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan, state...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Rest Stop Posts Mask Sign No One Should Need To See

It's safe to same the majority of Americans have moved on from the coronavirus pandemic. Whether vaccinated or unvaccinated fewer and few people are wearing face masks. Personally, I wore my mask in every public situation that required them during the height of the pandemic. Masks didn't obstruct my breathing, didn't infringe on my rights, make life tough, or anything negative. If anything, I went from 2020 into early 2022 without getting a cold. I'm not a scientist or medical expert but I"m sure the mask-wearing prevented me from getting any sort of viral illness.
ILLINOIS STATE
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
85K+
Followers
12K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy