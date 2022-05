Do you follow one of Lansing's most elusive restaurants on Facebook?. No, I'm not talking about Mr. Taco...I'm talking about Golden Harvest. If you don't you probably should. And if you do follow Golden Harvest on Facebook, you'll be happy to see that they announced that they are open and are serving up some delicious food. But as of right now, they aren't serving up their typical breakfast and brunch selections of omelets, biscuits and gravy, and waffles.

LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO