KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A new court document filed by the Texas Department of Public Safety reveals a motive for the 2020 murder of Sgt. Vanessa Guillen at Fort Hood. The document includes information from interviews with Cecily Aguilar, the only person charged in Guillen’s murder. Aguilar is indicted on eleven counts for her alleged involvement with Army Specialist Aaron Robinson in dismembering Guillen’s body before burying her remains in shallow graves along the Leon River.

2 DAYS AGO