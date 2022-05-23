1 dead, suspect arrested in Jackson Co. stabbings

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Jackson County woman is dead, a man is in the hospital and a former felon is under arrest after an early morning stabbing at a home that’s contracted by the State. The home =houses people on parole.

Neighbors say they are stunned that one of their neighbors is in the Jackson county jail tonight in connection to that double stabbing.

One man says the community has never had issues before with the men on parole who share this home.

“We didn’t know at first that was a halfway house. It wasn’t until after the fact that we found out. This is the first incident we’ve seen,” said Neighbor Donald Sadowski.

Sadowski says his street in Summit Township is usually quiet with a good group of tight-knit neighbors. But that quiet was shattered by the sight of police tape,

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 2000 block of Carlton Boulevard on a report of multiple stabbing victims around 6 am.

When they got to the house, officers found a 26-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman injured. Both were rushed to the hospital.

The woman died a short time later. The man is still in critical condition.

Chris Gautz with the Michigan Department of Corrections says the men who live there are part of an agreement that helps parolees make the transition out of the justice system.

“There wasn’t anyone on site. It would be like you renting an apartment. These are private citizens now although obviously on parole, but weren’t able to find secured housing on their own. So they worked through the contactor to live there,” said Gautz.

Gautz says guests are not allowed in the house and only the men should have been home at the time.

Police say 41-year-old Robert Annabel II also lives in the house. They say he left the scene on a bike and went to a nearby Walmart where he had employees call police.

Throughout the day, friends and family collected belongings from the home.

Sadowski now wonders, what’s next?

“Are they going to shut it down? Are they going to keep filling it with people? I’m not against them but they deserve a break too,” said Sadowski.

Robert Annabel is being held at the Jackson County Jail, while warrants are being sought for murder and attempted murder. Sheri, back to you.

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office found two people with multiple stab wounds inside a home in Summit Township Monday.

The incident happened on the 2000 block of Carlton Blvd. and ultimately one woman lost her life.

When the deputies arrived, they found a 26-year-old man and 21-year-old Jazmine Essex with stab wounds, both from Jackson County.

The man is at Henry Ford Hospital in critical condition, and Essex died from her injuries.

Officials say a suspect has been identified. Robert Annabel II, a 41-year-old man, left the scene and was arrested by a deputy near Walmart.

From Michigan Department of Corrections

Both the 26-year-old man who was stabbed and Annabel are parolees, and the incident happened at the Michigan Department of Corrections Parole House on Carlton Blvd.

Annabel is currently being held at the Jackson County Jail, and warrants will be sought for Open Murder and Attempted Murder.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Bryan Huttenlocker at 517-768-7931 or Mid-Michigan Crime Stoppers at 517 483-7867 (STOP)

