Public Safety

Former British politician gets 18 months in prison for sexually assaulting teen

By Ashley Williams
 3 days ago
May 23 (UPI) -- A former British Conservative Party Member of Parliament has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy, a judge in London's Southwark Crown Court ruled Monday.

The court heard in April that Imran Ahmad Khan forced the teenager to drink alcohol at a 2008 party in Staffordshire, England, before forcing him to an upstairs room and asking him to watch pornographic material before allegedly attacking the now 29-year-old victim.

Upon recounting the experience, the man told the court of his fear, surprise and shock as Khan touched his feet and legs, adding that the former MP came within "a hair's breadth" of his private area as he attempted to sleep in a top bunk bed, Sky News reported.

Khan, 48, was found guilty of the assault last month. He served as the MP for Wakefield, England, from 2019 through 2022, having been expelled from the Conservative Party amid his conviction.

The victim first came forward with the allegation in 2019 following Khan's general election win that year.

Khan, who identifies as gay and Muslim, continues to deny the assault.

The former MP claimed he touched the teenager's elbow when he "became extremely upset" after a conversation about his confused sexuality, the Evening Standard reported.

