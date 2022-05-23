Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Glasscock, Howard, Martin, Midland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Lea; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR FAR WEST TEXAS AND THE SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MUCH OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR FAR WEST TEXAS AND THE SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MUCH OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County. * TIMING... Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Higher winds in the mountains. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...7 or extreme. * IMPACTS... Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

CHAVES COUNTY, NM ・ 1 HOUR AGO