Glasscock County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Glasscock, Howard, Martin, Midland by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-23 14:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-23 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Loving, Reeves County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Loving; Reeves County Plains RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR FAR WEST TEXAS AND THE SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MUCH OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR FAR WEST TEXAS AND THE SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MUCH OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Loving and Reeves County Plains. * TIMING...Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
LOVING COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Loving, Reeves County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Loving; Reeves County Plains RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR FAR WEST TEXAS AND THE SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MUCH OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR FAR WEST TEXAS AND THE SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MUCH OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Loving and Reeves County Plains. * TIMING...Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
LOVING COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Andrews, Borden, Chinati Mountains, Crane, Davis Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Chinati Mountains; Crane; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Dawson; Ector; Gaines; Howard; Marfa Plateau; Martin; Midland; Pecos; Presidio Valley; Ward; Winkler RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR FAR WEST TEXAS AND THE SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MUCH OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MUCH OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Ward, Crane, Pecos, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills and Presidio Valley. * TIMING...Sunday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chaves County Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Lea; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR FAR WEST TEXAS AND THE SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MUCH OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR FAR WEST TEXAS AND THE SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MUCH OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County. * TIMING... Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Higher winds in the mountains. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...7 or extreme. * IMPACTS... Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
County
Martin County, TX
County
Glasscock County, TX
County
Midland County, TX
City
Midland, TX
County
Howard County, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Andrews, Borden, Cochran, Crane, Crosby, Dawson, Ector, Gaines by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Cochran; Crane; Crosby; Dawson; Ector; Gaines; Garza; Glasscock; Hockley; Howard; Kent; Loving; Lubbock; Lynn; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Reagan; Scurry; Terry; Upton; Ward; Winkler; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 268 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BORDEN COCHRAN CRANE CROSBY DAWSON ECTOR GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK HOCKLEY HOWARD KENT LOVING LUBBOCK LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL REAGAN SCURRY TERRY UPTON WARD WINKLER YOAKUM
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS: Hail, Flooding & a Tornado Possible Late Tuesday

SAN ANGELO – A strong cold front will blow through West Central Texas Tuesday afternoon bringing the threat of large hail, flooding and a possible tornado. According to meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, a strong cold front will move though the Abilene area around mid-afternoon then San Angelo in the late afternoon then on to the Sonora area in the evening hours.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Severe Thunderstorm Near Stanton 5-23-22

Severe Thunderstorm Near Stanton 5-23-22 A severe thunderstorm within 10 miles south of Stanton is moving north-northeast at 20 mph with quarter-sized hail and damaging winds possible. Please stay indoors until at least 2:30 pm until this storm moves through in-between Stanton and Big Spring.
STANTON, TX
BigCountryHomepage

2 fires threaten structures in Lake Fort Phantom area

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two small fires broke out Thursday afternoon near Lake Fort Phantom, threatening structures. Fire officials told KTAB/KRBC that both fires were contained before spreading to any nearby structures. The first fire happening near the corner of Cove Road and Raindance Circle, and the second along Dixon Road. A cause of this […]
ABILENE, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bell, Bosque, Brown, Burnet, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Collin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bell; Bosque; Brown; Burnet; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Collin; Comanche; Concho; Coryell; Crockett; Dallas; Delta; Eastland; Edwards; Ellis; Erath; Fannin; Fisher; Gillespie; Hamilton; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Irion; Johnson; Kaufman; Kerr; Kimble; Lamar; Lampasas; Llano; Mason; McCulloch; McLennan; Menard; Mills; Navarro; Nolan; Rains; Real; Rockwall; Runnels; San Saba; Schleicher; Somervell; Sterling; Sutton; Tarrant; Taylor; Tom Green; Val Verde; Van Zandt SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 269 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELL BOSQUE BROWN BURNET CALLAHAN COKE COLEMAN COLLIN COMANCHE CONCHO CORYELL CROCKETT DALLAS DELTA EASTLAND EDWARDS ELLIS ERATH FANNIN FISHER GILLESPIE HAMILTON HENDERSON HILL HOOD HOPKINS HUNT IRION JOHNSON KAUFMAN KERR KIMBLE LAMAR LAMPASAS LLANO MASON MCCULLOCH MCLENNAN MENARD MILLS NAVARRO NOLAN RAINS REAL ROCKWALL RUNNELS SAN SABA SCHLEICHER SOMERVELL STERLING SUTTON TARRANT TAYLOR TOM GREEN VAL VERDE VAN ZANDT
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

Three tornadoes confirmed on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A better look at damage across the South Plains is expected later today after severe weather Monday night. The storms produced at least three tornadoes, including a wedge tornado caught on cell phone video near Morton. Fortunately, the tornadoes did not hit any towns. There were...
SOUTH PLAINS, TX
97X

Three Tornados Spotted Together In A Field During Huge Storm

On Monday evening, the National Weather Service issued seven tornado warnings for the South Plains. The first warning was for a confirmed tornado on the ground near Morton Texas. The last was for a confirmed tornado near Levelland Texas. A Facebook user shared a video of 3 tornados in one...
ABC Big 2 News

Power outages reported in Midland, Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Nearly 200 power outages have been reported across the Basin amid thunderstorms with reported high winds and hail.  In Midland, Oncor has reported 6,565 customers are without power, as of 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. The restoration time for those customers is 2:00 a.m. In Odessa, a reported 3,741 customers are without power. The […]
ODESSA, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Driver trapped in vehicle after crash in Abilene’s Lytle Area

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was trapped in their vehicle Tuesday evening, after colliding with another driver near Abilene’s Lytle Creek. KTAB/KRBC confirmed that two vehicles were involved in the crash at the intersection of Oldham Lane and East South 11th Street. Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital to assess injuries. One […]
ABILENE, TX
martincountymessenger.com

Local law enforcement makes several arrests

MARTIN COUNTY - It was a busy week for local law enforcement agencies as both the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Stanton Police Department logged multiple arrests. On May 19, Martin County Sheriff’s deputies arrested. On May 19, Martin County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ricardo Aguilera, 20 of Midland,...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
NewsWest 9

Shawn Adkins pretrial pushed back to June 16

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — Shawn Adkins pretrial hearing has been pushed back to June 16 according to the District Attorney. The trial date is still set for June 28. Adkins is accused of murdering Dunn, a Colorado City teen who went missing in 2010. Adkins was dating Hailey's mother, Billie Dunn, at the time of her disappearance.
COLORADO CITY, TX

