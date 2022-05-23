ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

WATCH: Depp traits align with 'intimate partner violence' perpetrators, witness says

By Julia Johnson
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial shown body cam video of Amber Heard domestic violence call

The court in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown body camera footage from LAPD officers from a domestic violence call at the LA penthouse where Ms Heard was staying on 21 May 2016. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”. Body...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
People

Johnny Depp Laughs in Court as Amber Heard Testifies He's Not 'Accurate Historian of What Happened'

Amber Heard is testifying that Johnny Depp isn't an "accurate historian" when it comes to an alleged incident that occurred between them. On Tuesday — Heard's second day of being cross-examined, as the defamation trial between herself and her ex, 58, continues in Fairfax, Virginia — Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez asked the Aquaman 2 actress, 36, about the former couple's alleged fights in Australia in March 2015.
FAIRFAX, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Depp
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
OK! Magazine

Was Amber Heard Doing Drugs In The Courtroom? Why Viewers Think So

Last week, Amber Heard took the stand in her case against ex-husband Johnny Depp, and since then, viewers have accused the actress, 36, of everything from quoting movies in her testimony to fake crying. But now, a viral video has people believing that she may have been snorting drugs in court.In the clip, Heard looks down before bringing a tissue to her nose, holding it there for a second and then removing the tissue and wiping her nose a few times and sniffling. Many agreed that her behavior looked suspicious, but others thought people were getting carried away."How does one...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Intimate Partner Violence#Perpetrators#Violent Crime#Gop
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Distractify

Jason Momoa on Amber Heard Case: Has the Actor Taken Sides?

As we all know, the high-profile defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is the talk of the town. For the last three weeks, various celebrities have offered their opinions on the case and taken sides in the legal battle; however, there's one particular public figure many expected to stand by Amber who has seemingly done the opposite.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard smiles in 2016 deposition when asked about audio of her admitting to striking Johnny Depp

Amber Heard was caught on camera smiling and rolling her eyes in a resurfaced 2016 deposition where she was questioned about hitting Johnny Depp.Jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia, were shown a clip from Ms Heard’s 13 August 2016 deposition on Tuesday, in which she is seen listening to an audio conversation between herself and Mr Depp.In the audio, the couple are discussing an alleged fight where Mr Depp repeatedly accuses his wife of punching him. Ms Heard is heard denying punching him, saying that Mr Depp pushed a bathroom door into her toes...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Depp Gets Unfavorable Decisions on Jury Instructions

Jurors in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will not consider whether Adam Waldman, Depp’s former attorney who was kicked off of the case, had free speech protections when he made allegedly defamatory statements against Heard. In a key ruling on jury instructions, the judge overseeing the case sided with Heard’s lawyers on Thursday that Waldman does not qualify for privilege, a defense from defamation, because his statements were not in response to anything Heard said or wrote. A ruling the other way could have led to jurors outright denying Heard’s $100 million counterclaim against Depp.More from The...
CELEBRITIES
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
207K+
Followers
64K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy