WATCH: Depp traits align with 'intimate partner violence' perpetrators, witness says

WATCH: Former Depp psychiatrist claims the star struggled with anger and jealousy
Johnny Depp's former psychiatrist testified in a deposition that the actor was troubled during his relationship with now ex-wife Amber Heard.
WATCH: Expert says Heard's 'world has been silenced' by Depp controversy
Entertainment industry consultant Kathryn Arnold testified Monday that Aquaman should have been Amber Heard's "A Star is Born moment" but that it instead turned into silence. According to her, a "negativity campaign" ensued after former Johnny Depp attorney Alex Waldman called the actress's abuse allegations false, restricting her opportunities.
SEE IT: Picture shows bullet wound on Uvalde hero Border Patrol agent's head
UVALDE, Texas — The elite Border Patrol tactical agent who took down the shooter in Uvalde sustained a wound to the head after being grazed by a bullet.
Johnny Depp trial shown body cam video of Amber Heard domestic violence call
The court in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown body camera footage from LAPD officers from a domestic violence call at the LA penthouse where Ms Heard was staying on 21 May 2016. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”. Body...
Johnny Depp's trial went off the rails as Amber Heard's lawyer accused a witness of following a Depp superfan identified as 'That Umbrella Guy' on Twitter
Morgan Night appeared to contradict testimony Amber Heard gave about "the Hicksville incident." He said a trailer the couple slept in wasn't trashed.
Johnny Depp may lose defamation case even if Amber Heard flops on the stand, legal experts say
Actress Amber Heard’s "performance" on the stand last week — that's what Johnny Depp's legal team has called it — has been widely panned. But that may not be enough to give her ex-husband Depp a victory in his defamation case against her, experts told Fox News Digital.
The biggest bombshells from Amber Heard's final day on the stand in Johnny Depp defamation trial
Amber Heard was grilled by Johnny Depp's legal team during her fourth and final day on the witness stand Tuesday, fielding questions about alleged infidelity, sexual assault, her wedding day, and, yet again, the fecal matter found in the bed she once shared with Depp. The Pirates of the Caribbean...
Johnny Depp Laughs in Court as Amber Heard Testifies He's Not 'Accurate Historian of What Happened'
Amber Heard is testifying that Johnny Depp isn't an "accurate historian" when it comes to an alleged incident that occurred between them. On Tuesday — Heard's second day of being cross-examined, as the defamation trial between herself and her ex, 58, continues in Fairfax, Virginia — Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez asked the Aquaman 2 actress, 36, about the former couple's alleged fights in Australia in March 2015.
Was Amber Heard Doing Drugs In The Courtroom? Why Viewers Think So
Last week, Amber Heard took the stand in her case against ex-husband Johnny Depp, and since then, viewers have accused the actress, 36, of everything from quoting movies in her testimony to fake crying. But now, a viral video has people believing that she may have been snorting drugs in court.In the clip, Heard looks down before bringing a tissue to her nose, holding it there for a second and then removing the tissue and wiping her nose a few times and sniffling. Many agreed that her behavior looked suspicious, but others thought people were getting carried away."How does one...
Why Does Amber Heard Keep Looking at the Jury? Viewers Want to Know
The ongoing defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to dominate headlines. Every day that court is in session, droves of fans take to a variety of streams to watch the two stars battle it out live, and things have certainly gotten messy, to say the least. Article...
Amber Heard demanded Johnny Depp give her use of their apartments, Range Rover, and $125k cash as part of their divorce to keep things 'out of the media spotlight'
A 2016 letter from Amber Heard's lawyer was shown in court on Wednesday as evidence in Johnny Depp's ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife.
Lily-Rose Depp defends her father Johnny from Amber Heard's allegations
Lily-Rose Depp daughter of Johnny Depp, defended her father from the charges of her former wife Amber Heard, who is testifying in the trial that Depp filed for defamation. English weekly Hello! posted an Instagram post in which Johnny's daughter stood up for her parent. She said: "My father is...
‘One of the worst tweets in history’: Obama compares George Floyd to Uvalde shooting
Former President Barack Obama is facing online scrutiny after mentioning George Floyd amid grief concerning the Texas elementary school shooting.
Inside Johnny Depp And Amber Heard's Former Home In Australia
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are all over the news right now, but we have a tour of their former Australian home for you. Beautiful or too many bad memories?
Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer
An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
Disturbing tactic used by Salvador Ramos to lure girls online after his chilling threat to Yubo player emerges
A DISTURBING tactic used by the Texas school shooter by to lure girls online has emerged after he gunned down 21 victims. Salvador Ramos is said to have "repeated their names until they paid attention to him", according to one source. A female Yubo user exclusively told The Sun that...
Someone Farted On The Stand During Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Trial, And There’s Video
There are two types of people in the world: liars who deny they were the one who farted and heroes who immediately own up to letting it rip. Let the record show a woman testifying in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial is a member of the second group. She let out a rager while on the witness stand in court the other day and immediately owned up to it.
Jason Momoa on Amber Heard Case: Has the Actor Taken Sides?
As we all know, the high-profile defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is the talk of the town. For the last three weeks, various celebrities have offered their opinions on the case and taken sides in the legal battle; however, there's one particular public figure many expected to stand by Amber who has seemingly done the opposite.
Amber Heard smiles in 2016 deposition when asked about audio of her admitting to striking Johnny Depp
Amber Heard was caught on camera smiling and rolling her eyes in a resurfaced 2016 deposition where she was questioned about hitting Johnny Depp.Jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia, were shown a clip from Ms Heard’s 13 August 2016 deposition on Tuesday, in which she is seen listening to an audio conversation between herself and Mr Depp.In the audio, the couple are discussing an alleged fight where Mr Depp repeatedly accuses his wife of punching him. Ms Heard is heard denying punching him, saying that Mr Depp pushed a bathroom door into her toes...
Johnny Depp Gets Unfavorable Decisions on Jury Instructions
Jurors in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will not consider whether Adam Waldman, Depp’s former attorney who was kicked off of the case, had free speech protections when he made allegedly defamatory statements against Heard. In a key ruling on jury instructions, the judge overseeing the case sided with Heard’s lawyers on Thursday that Waldman does not qualify for privilege, a defense from defamation, because his statements were not in response to anything Heard said or wrote. A ruling the other way could have led to jurors outright denying Heard’s $100 million counterclaim against Depp.More from The...
