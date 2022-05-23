ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayer, AZ

35-YEAR-OLD MAN DIES IN ATV WRECK IN MAYER

By TPT Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYavapai County Sheriffs were dispatched to the scene of a fatal 3-wheeler ATV wreck yesterday afternoon at 4:45pm on Copper Road in Mayer, approximately 3.5 miles north of HWY 69. The victim had been out with family and friends near Copper Road when he took the ATV out for a ride...

flagscanner.com

Officer involved accident and fight

A Flagstaff Police officer was just involved in a vehicle collision at San Franciso and Butler. He is also saying a fight is breaking out and that someone is spitting blood on him. One of the suspects involved is wanted for an earlier theft. Apparently, a shoplift in progress was taking place. We’re trying to get more information.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

2 men killed in plane crash near Show Low identified

SHOW LOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are dead after a small plane crashed Wednesday evening near Show Low. Investigators said the pair were in a single-engine Cessna 172 and had just taken off from Show Low Regional Airport when the plane went down around 6 p.m. When...
SHOW LOW, AZ
parkerliveonline.com

CRIT officer seriously injured in attempted hit and run

Jason Prichard, a Sergeant at the Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department, is in stable condition at a Phoenix area hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on Saturday on Highway 95 near Parker. According to CRIT PD reports, Sergeant Prichard and deputies with the La Paz County Sheriff’s...
PARKER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

13 year old threatened to 'shoot up' Prescott middle school, sheriff's office says

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - A 13-year-old boy is accused of terrorism after he allegedly threatened to "shoot up" a middle school in Prescott. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says a bus driver for Prescott Mile High Middle School reported to school administrators that he heard the boy say he would "shoot up the school" while riding on the bus on May 17.
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

13-YEAR-OLD CHARGED WITH TERRORISM FOR THREATENING SCHOOL SHOOTING IN PRESCOTT

13-YEAR-OLD CHARGED WITH TERRORISM FOR THREATENING SCHOOL SHOOTING IN PRESCOTT. On the afternoon of May 17th YCSO investigated a report made by a school bus driver for Prescott Mile High Middle School who informed school administrators that a 13-year-old male student had made numerous threats to “shoot up the school”. The driver said the child made the threat three times while speaking to him during the bus route prior to being dropped off near his home. School administrators contacted the child’s mother and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
PRESCOTT, AZ
AZFamily

Hit-and-run driver was speeding before killing bicyclist in Buckeye, court docs say

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was speeding when he hit and killed a bicyclist and then drove off in Buckeye on Saturday. It happened just after 6 a.m. near the intersection on Jackrabbit Trail near Beloat Road, which is just north of Gila River. At least one witness called 911 after seeing a pickup truck driver strike a bicyclist and then drive away without ever stopping. Emergency responders arrived and the victim was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 60-year-old George Cooper.
BUCKEYE, AZ
knau.org

Police investigating cause of one-acre fire in west Flagstaff

Flagstaff police are investigating a fire that was reported Tuesday afternoon near the Railroad Springs neighborhood about a half-mile south of Lowell Observatory. The Flagstaff Police Department is seeking information related to individuals possibly involved in the incident. Witnesses described seeing a young, light-skinned male wearing a white t-shirt leaving...
theprescotttimes.com

PRESCOTT VALLEY POLICE SEEK HELP IN LOCATING ROBBERY SUSPECT

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at approximately 2:00 AM, Prescott Valley Police responded to the report of a robbery at the Circle K convenience store located at 6150 State Route 69 in Prescott Valley. The suspect of the robbery is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’ 2”, medium build, wearing a backward baseball cap, long sleeved Under Armour hoodie, blue jeans, and tennis shoes. The male has tattoos on his hands and a tattoo of a teardrop under his right eye.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Two Women Arrested in Major fentanyl Pills Seizure After Arizona K9 Traffic Stop

The Casa Grande Police Department arrested two women after approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills were found in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Arizona. On Monday, May 21, a black SUV, was stopped for speeding. 31-year-old Martha Lopez and 30-year-old TaniaLuna Solis, both of Phoenix, were pulled over and K9 Deutz conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande. Lopez was identified as the driver and Solis was the passenger. There were two juvenile passengers in the vehicle.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Two Golden Valley men charged in connection to break-in

GOLDEN VALLEY — Two Golden Valley men were arrested after Mohave County Sheriff's deputies reportedly caught them leaving a home with stolen property. Dean Alden Collins Jr., 35, and John Duane Henry, 53, were charged with attempted theft of means of transportation, second degree burglary, third degree burglary and criminal damage, all felonies.
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Phoenix murder suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are still looking for a woman in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old girl, who was shot while inside a car last summer. The shooting happened early on the morning of July 3, 2021, following a fight between the victim, 17-year-old Itzel E. Espinoza, and the suspect, then 18-year-old Lindsey Brianna Aguilar. According to police reports at the time, Espinoza ran from Aguilar and locked herself inside a nearby parked car. Police say Aguilar first banged on the window demanding Espinoza get out, then asked another suspect to hand her a gun. Aguilar then allegedly fired several shots into the car, killing Espinosa. She was later found dead inside the car, which was parked in an alley near 35th and Southern Avenues.
PHOENIX, AZ
prescottenews.com

69 Year-Old Injured in Crash Landing at Prescott Airport

About 9:15 AM on Sunday, May 22nd, Prescott Regional Communications Center received a call from the Control Tower at Prescott airport with a report of an aircraft that crashed just outside of the airport boundary. The pilot was a 69-year-old male that was flying a 1963 Cessna 172. Just after takeoff, at about 500 to 700 feet, the pilot started to experience engine trouble and ended up crash landing just east of Willow Creek Road between James Lane and Warrior Way near the Deep Well Ranch subdivision.
PRESCOTT, AZ
kyma.com

Minor arrested for school shooting threat in Yavapai County

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says a 13-year-old boy was charged for making school shooting threats in Prescott, Arizona. On May 17, a Prescott Mile High Middle School bus driver told YCSO about a student who spoke to him about "shooting up the school." YCSO...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Crooks Fire Closure Lifted, Recreation Sites Open

Firefighters have completed the majority of the initial phase of suppression repair work associated with the Crooks Fire. The current fire closure in the Spruce Mountain area has been lifted opening Groom Creek Trail Head 307, Groom Creek Loop Trail #307, Isabella Trail #377, Spruce Mountain Lookout and Picnic Site and Groom Creek Horse Camp. Patrolling and securing the perimeter of the fire will continue. As a reminder, residents within the Crooks Fire area need to utilize caution while driving on the roads as firefighters continue to work in and around the fire area. Hazards still exist in and around the fire area and residents living nearby should utilize care as fire-weakened trees, ash pits, and burned stump holes remain.
PRESCOTT, AZ
prescottenews.com

Prescott Police Department Seeking Community Help to Identify Robbery Suspect

On May 24th, 2022, between the hours of 2:00 A.M. and 3:00 A.M, an unknown suspect attempted to rob the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 300 N. Montezuma St, and a short time later robbed the Shell Gas Station, located at 1325 W. Iron Springs Rd, by forcefully taking a cash register. The suspect in this case threatened to have a handgun in both robberies, however, no gun was reported seen.
PRESCOTT, AZ
ABC 15 News

Prescott middler-schooler facing terrorism charges over alleged school threat

PRESCOTT, AZ — A Prescott middle-schooler is facing terrorism charges over alleged threats he made against his school. On May 17, a school bus driver for Prescott Mile High Middle School reported a student who allegedly made threatening comments. School officials then contacted the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office. The...
PRESCOTT, AZ

