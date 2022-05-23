ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Dancing Jack Grealish chugs beer & Pep Guardiola smokes cigar as Man City enjoy open-top bus parade through city centre

By Joshua Mbu
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

JACK GREALISH drank beers and Pep Guardiola smoked on a fat cigar as Man City celebrated their Premier League title win with an open-top bus parade through Manchester city centre.

Pep and Co sealed a fourth Prem trophy in the last five seasons after his side completed a miraculous comeback against Aston Villa - coming from two goals behind to win 3-2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O46SN_0fndrS6D00
Jack Grealish was clearly loving life as he drank beers during Man City's parade Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mtaDk_0fndrS6D00
Grealish was also seen dancing on the bus Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13raUN_0fndrS6D00
Grealish holds adored Man City kit man Brandon Ashton on his shoulders Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14J39l_0fndrS6D00
Pep Guardiola smoked a huge cigar as Man City held an open-top bus parade through Manchester city centre Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15RlnS_0fndrS6D00
Members of Pep's coaching staff also had their own tobacco to smoke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fc4Hg_0fndrS6D00
City's Prem-winning team hit the streets of Manchester on an open-top bus Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gmHTb_0fndrS6D00
Rodri spraying champagne at the fans lining the streets Credit: REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cqdPF_0fndrS6D00
City fans brought their flags and flares Credit: REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lQNb0_0fndrS6D00
The bus has 'Champions Again' plastered on it Credit: PA

Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho netted to hand Villa an unlikely lead.

At that point in time, the title looked liked it could've been Liverpool's, who only needed to score a goal to take the lead against Wolves and finish top.

But three goals in five minutes turned the game around for City and ensured the Prem trophy would be staying at the Etihad.

Ilkay Gundogan pulled the first goal back, followed by a well-placed Rodri side-footed effort.

And nine minutes from time, Kevin de Bruyne played an expert cross towards the back post and Gundogan was there to tap home.

The late turnaround rendered Liverpool's 3-1 win over Wolves pointless as City won the title by one point.

And to celebrate their defence of the Prem, City's players hit the town centre on an open-top bus.

Players celebrated by drinking beer and spraying champagne on the fans who had lined the streets of Manchester.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GhRUO_0fndrS6D00
Rodri, beer in hand, next to team-mate Ruben Dias Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IDrxx_0fndrS6D00
Grealish won his first Prem title after leaving Villa last summer in a British transfer record Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aw9Cn_0fndrS6D00
One fan climbed a lamp post to catch a better glimpse of the champions Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hNb1D_0fndrS6D00
City also have canine fans Credit: GETTY

Manager Guardiola, and members of the City staff, lit up cigars to celebrate yet another successful season.

Boss Guardiola declared his players "legends" after their title win.

The Spaniard said: "The moment we found a goal it changed everything.

"We are playing in not normal circumstances but you have to handle it.

"Gundogan is the best inside runner we have.

"We were arriving down the sides and we needed a player with the sense of tempo in the box and he's the best.

"We are legends. When you win the Premier League four times in five seasons it's because these guys are so, so special.

"We will be remembered. The first title we won with lots of margin, then at Brighton, then winning at home without fans and now with people, it's the best.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MrZeq_0fndrS6D00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NmlN7_0fndrS6D00

"The magnitude of your achievement is defined by the magnitude of your rival.

"I've never seen a team like Liverpool. I know it's tough but a huge congratulations to them. They help us to be a better team."

