A promising season for University of Maine baseball is now one loss away from coming to an end after the top-seeded Black Bears fell to UMass Lowell 9-7 today in Orono. It was not the start to the tournament the hosts were hoping for as Maine, who not too long ago had one of the longest win-streaks in the country, has now dropped its last four contests.

ORONO, ME ・ 15 HOURS AGO