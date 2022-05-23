ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Casey, Vicky White motel room has abnormally long waitlist

By Zach Hester
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21oIG2_0fndq5Ec00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WHNT) — More than 65 people are on a waitlist for the motel room where Casey White and Vicky White stayed in Evansville, Indiana. According to a motel clerk who wished to remain anonymous, as of last week, 65 to 70 people were waiting.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Room 150 at Motel 41, located at 4321 U.S. Highway 41 North in Evansville, is where Casey and Vicky White stayed while authorities nationwide conducted a manhunt for the pair. The clerk confirmed the room’s rate to be a flat $75 per night, $12 more than the motel’s standard rate of $63 per night.

Casey White, a capital murder suspect who escaped the Lauderdale County Jail last month, and Vicky White, the jail’s assistant director of corrections, had paid for a two-week stay in the Evansville motel. The pair initially left Alabama on April 29 before driving through Tennessee and, eventually, Indiana.

AUDIO: Vicky White called 911 before crash

Indiana authorities captured the pair on May 9, after almost two weeks on the run together. Casey White surrendered to police, but Vicky White died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

After being apprehended, Casey White said he had planned to have a shootout with law enforcement; however, that did not come to pass. He was returned to Alabama authorities on May 10 and is now being held in a state prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motel#The Room#Whnt#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy