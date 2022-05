Bobby Lashley and Omos’ heavyweight feud will continue at WWE Hell in a Cell, with the odds stacked against The All Mighty. Following his return to “Raw” on March 28, Lashley entered an immediate feud with Omos, which set up a Goliath vs. Goliath battle at WrestleMania 38. Lashley’s brief stint away from the company came after being pulled from defending the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber through injury, just 21 days after winning the prize at the Royal Rumble. Brock Lesnar went onto capture the gold at the event in Saudi Arabia.

ROSEMONT, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO