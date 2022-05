A man is fighting for his life after another man beat him with his own bike and left him for dead on a York street, police said. Jordan J. Davis had been released from York County central booking hours before he encountered the bicyclist around 11:07 p.m. May 11 on the 300 block of East Market Street, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO