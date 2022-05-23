ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boat catches fire in Orange Beach overnight

OBA
OBA
 3 days ago
) - A boat at a private dock in Orange Beach caught fire in the early morning hours overnight. Orange Beach Fire Dept. used the newly purchased fire boat to extinguish the...

www.obawebsite.com

WKRG News 5

Lighting strike causes house fire in Destin

UPDATE (12:30 p.m.): Destin Fire Rescue crews have cleared Nautica Way after a lightning strike caused a house fire Thursday morning. The homeowners got out safely along with a small child. Damage to the left exterior and the upstairs were visible from the street. Neighbors looked on as crews removed damaged siding from the house. […]
DESTIN, FL
Outdoor Life

Charter Captain Survives Hypothermia and 10 Hours of Treading Water After Being Thrown from His Boat in Mobile Bay

Capt. Kevin Olmstead, 53, was fishing alone the morning of May 21 just off Mobile Bay. He’d been wade fishing, catching speckled trout. Around mid-morning, he decided to get back in his beached boat and run for home across the bay to Fairhope, Alabama. He’d made this same trip on many occasions, however this time it would end with him spending hours treading water—and nearly losing his life.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Crash in West Mobile requiring extrication

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue Department confirmed a crash in West Mobile required vehicular extrication on Thursday morning. Alabama State Troopers responded to South Grand Bay Wilmer Road and Airport Boulevard Thursday morning to investigate a traffic crash. MFRD confirmed around 8:10 a.m. both Mobile County EMS and Volunteer Firefighters requested assistance for a […]
MOBILE, AL
OBA

State park working to clear some of Sargassum grass on beaches

Crews working to clear state accesses as more comes in. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – In an effort to provide a satisfactory Memorial Day weekend for our incoming guests, Gulf State Park is undertaking a cleanup of the Sargassum seaweed in front of beach access locations where beachgoers concentrate. Please be cautious while the equipment is being operated on the beach.
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Morning house fire in west Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a morning fire on Wednesday in West Mobile. The call came into the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department dispatch just before 7 Wednesday morning. The fire was located at 4309 Packingham Drive. Smoke was seen rising from the house when WKRG News 5 arrived. At this time there is […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Where to fill sandbags in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Severe weather moving across the area Wednesday and Thursday brings threats of flash flooding Wednesday and tornado threats Thursday morning. Officials in Santa Rosa County are offering sand to residents who want to make sandbags ahead of the storms. The Santa Rosa County Public Works Department will have sand […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WJTV 12

Umbrella cyclone: Waterspout makes landfall on 30A beach

GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A waterspout took over beach set-ups Tuesday in Northwest Florida. Beachgoers at Grayton Beach off County Highway 30A in Walton County saw the massive tunnel of water pick up sand and other items as it moved inland. Stan Anderson sent a video to WKRG News 5 of the weather event. […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
OBA

Island Spirit runs deep in Coastal Alabama during winter, spring

Chamber accepting nominations for local hospitality employee award. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – “Although mother nature has generously bestowed upon us our beautiful beaches, land, and bodies of water; we are convinced what distinguishes the Alabama Gulf Coast is its people.”. These are the words etched...
GULF SHORES, AL
niceville.com

Lakeshore Drive weekly road closures begin Saturday

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Okaloosa County has announced that White Point Road and Lakeshore Drive, located east of Niceville in Bluewater, will be closed to through traffic on Saturday afternoons beginning May 28, 2022. For the fifth year in a row, the seasonal closure will take place between the approximate...
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Eastern Shore Centre without power after storms push through

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — All stores in the Eastern Shore Centre are without power after storms roll through in the early morning hours. Restaurants in the Eastern Shore Centre are also without power at this time. Around 500 Riviera Utility customers are without power as well. This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Tornado, strong storms leave damage throughout Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A tornado touched down Wednesday morning in the Ferry Pass area. “The gale force winds were blowing some of the were blowing some of the large oaks we have and every time that happens we worry because that will definitely take your house down,” said David Rush.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

3 killed in Lott Road crash identified

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The three people who were killed in a crash on Lott Road Tuesday, May 24 have been identified. Ronnie D. Allen, 61, Ni’kiyah M. Lucy, 24, and Lauren M. Johnson, 30, were all killed in a two-vehicle crash along with three children being sent to the hospital. The vehicle Allen […]
WKRG News 5

Texas woman killed in motorcycle crash in Baldwin Co.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have confirmed that a woman from Houston has died after being involved in a motorcycle crash. Judith M. Rohacs, 51, was killed when the Harley-Davidson motorcycle she was driving left the road and struck the guardrail. Rohacs was pronounced dead on the scene. […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
OBA

Orange Beach Fire Dept. continues search for missing swimmer

Single Red Flags were changed to Double Red Flags around 5pm. Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - At 7:27pm the City of Orange Beach Fire Department posted on Facebook that they were looking for a missing swimmer in the Gulf of Mexico in the 26000 block of Perdido Beach Blvd., near Turquoise Place Condos.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Red buoy tied to sinking boat in Destin harbor

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A marine hazard is in the middle of the Destin Harbor days before Memorial Day weekend. The white boat is visible from Gregg Orr Marine on Emerald Coast Parkway. Employees there said the boat had been sitting in the harbor for weeks. Once they noticed it taking on water on May […]
DESTIN, FL
OBA

OBA

