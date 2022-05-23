Boat catches fire in Orange Beach overnight

Capt. Kevin Olmstead, 53, was fishing alone the morning of May 21 just off Mobile Bay. He’d been wade fishing, catching speckled trout. Around mid-morning, he decided to get back in his beached boat and run for home across the bay to Fairhope, Alabama. He’d made this same trip on many occasions, however this time it would end with him spending hours treading water—and nearly losing his life.

FAIRHOPE, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO