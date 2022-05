RACINE, Wis. — A Wisconsin woman has found a way to give back to veterans transitioning out of homelessness. She has found a way to make an impact on their lives one snip at a time. For the past seven months, Missy Martin has been coming to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin and giving free haircuts to veterans. She keeps coming back because of a veteran close to her heart. Doing hair is a passion for Martin. She’s been doing it for the past 27 years. But she said these past six months or so have been a little different for her.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO