Jury selection in school shooter's trial upended by T-shirt

Fourth-grade teacher Irma Garcia was one of two faculty members killed on Tuesday during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. On Thursday morning, her husband and high school sweetheart Joe died from what family members said was a "medical emergency." "I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart," Irma Garcia's cousin Debra Austin wrote on a GoFundMe page. "Losing the love of his life of more than 25 years was too much to bear." One of the couple's nephews tweeted that Joe Garcia died after suffering a heart attack at home. "These two will make anyone feel loved no matter...

UVALDE, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO