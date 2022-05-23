ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Jury selection in school shooter's trial upended by T-shirt

By WPTV - Staff
wflx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJury selection in the penalty trial of the Parkland school shooter hit a new stumbling block when a potential juror wore a T-shirt potentially prejudicial to his case. The woman wore a burgundy and...

CBS DFW

Husband of teacher killed in Texas school shooting has died

Fourth-grade teacher Irma Garcia was one of two faculty members killed on Tuesday during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. On Thursday morning, her husband and high school sweetheart Joe died from what family members said was a "medical emergency." "I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart," Irma Garcia's cousin Debra Austin wrote on a GoFundMe page. "Losing the love of his life of more than 25 years was too much to bear." One of the couple's nephews tweeted that Joe Garcia died after suffering a heart attack at home. "These two will make anyone feel loved no matter...
UVALDE, TX
